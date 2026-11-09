Malawi: 'Silencing Us' - Hrdc Drags Ngora to Court in Explosive Deregistration Showdown

A bitter war between Malawi's NGO regulator and one of the country's most vocal civil society groups is heading to the High Court as a simmering row over deregistration escalates dramatically.

The NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are set for a legal showdown in Lilongwe on 12 November 2026, where HRDC will seek a judicial review and an injunction to halt the decision that struck the coalition off the register.

NGORA, the state body responsible for regulating NGOs and civil society organisations across Malawi, deregistered HRDC over what it says were repeated breaches of regulatory requirements.

But HRDC has hit back, branding the decision "unreasonable" and taking the fight to court in a bid to reverse the move.

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Court documents show the coalition initially sought an ex-parte hearing, which would have been conducted without the regulator present.

However, the court opted for an inter-parte hearing, ensuring both sides will have the opportunity to argue their case.

NGORA spokesperson Laston Chinkudzu confirmed the impending court battle and insisted the regulator is ready to defend its decision.

"We are looking forward to providing our own side of the story," he said.

The hearing is expected to determine whether HRDC will be granted an injunction and permission to proceed with its judicial review application.

Attempts to obtain a response from HRDC chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa were unsuccessful.

The deregistration has sparked fierce debate, with supporters and critics sharply divided over the regulator's decision.

HRDC has accused authorities of being politically motivated and claims the move is designed to silence its human rights advocacy and government watchdog role.

Despite losing its NGO registration, the coalition insists it remains protected by the Constitution and can continue operating as a civil society movement committed to holding those in power to account.

NGORA, however, argues that deregistration carries significant consequences, including the loss of legal status as a registered NGO and access to donor funding channels reserved for formally registered organisations.

With tensions rising and both sides refusing to back down, next month's High Court hearing is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in a dispute that could have far-reaching implications for civil society activism in Malawi.