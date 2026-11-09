Zimbabwe: Mozambique and Zimbabwe Strengthen Economic Ties

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and Zimbabwe have agreed to strengthen economic and trade relations, with particular emphasis on transport, logistics and energy infrastructure.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting in Harare between Mozambique's ministers of foreign affairs Maria Manso and her Zimbabwean counterpart Amon Murwira.

Speaking during the meeting, Manso identified Mozambique's corridors, energy potential and infrastructure projects as strategic for expanding trade between the two countries.

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She highlighted the potential of Mozambique's transport corridors to facilitate the movement of goods to Zimbabwe, as well as energy cooperation and the pipeline project currently under construction.

"We want to embrace the economic component. We have our corridors, which have the potential to transport goods to Zimbabwe. We have the energy component, which is a major milestone, and now the pipeline, which is already under construction", she said.

The Beira Corridor received particular attention during the discussions, given its importance as one of Zimbabwe's main routes to international markets through Mozambique's territory and port infrastructure. The two sides believe that making better use of this corridor could facilitate trade, improve market access and strengthen the competitiveness of businesses in both countries.

The talks also covered opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, mining, industrialization, tourism and infrastructure development. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, social and cultural relations, based on historical ties, mutual respect and good neighborliness.

On the sidelines of the government meetings, Manso also met representatives of the Mozambican community living in Harare to hear their concerns and difficulties.

She urged Mozambicans living in Zimbabwe to maintain their links with their home country, participate in community associations and register with the consular authorities.

"Consular registration helps the government establish the number of Mozambican citizens living abroad and provides information for developing public policies that respond to the needs of these communities", she said.

She also encouraged the community to strengthen its associations and establish links with organizations representing other foreign communities in Harare, particularly African communities, to promote exchanges of experience and joint initiatives.