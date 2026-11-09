Mozambique: Sernic Seizes 145.65 Kilos of Methamphetamine

Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) has seized 145.65 kilos of methamphetamine at Chocas Mar beach, Mossuril district, in the northern province of Nampula.

In a statement, SERNIC revealed that a Mozambican citizen was arrested during the operation after being found in possession of part of the drugs, while packed in 152 bowls. "The seizure is another result in the fight against transnational organized crime, particularly drug trafficking", reads the document.

The seizure comes amid growing concern among Mozambican authorities over the presence of international drug trafficking networks in the country. In October, SERNIC Director-General Ilídio Miguel revealed that Mexican, Brazilian and Pakistani criminal organizations were operating in Mozambique.

Speaking at the National Conference on Drug Prevention and Combating, Miguel identified Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, Brazil's First Capital Command (PCC) and a Pakistani network among the groups involved in drug trafficking.

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He also warned that members of these organizations were infiltrating state institutions through corruption in order to facilitate their operations.

According to Miguel, since 2022 there has been a decline in the use of land routes and coastal areas, particularly in northern Mozambique, while air transport has increasingly been used to move drugs.

He added that at least six people linked to the Sinaloa cartel had been arrested since January in cases involving the seizure of five tonnes of fentanyl.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause serious health problems, including increased heart rate and blood pressure, damage to the heart and brain, anxiety, paranoia and hallucinations. Long-term use can also lead to dependence and severe mental health disorders.