Mozambique: Over 4,000 Road Accidents Recorded Over Last Four Years

Maputo — Mozambique's National Statistics Institute (INE) recorded over the last four years the death of 4,318 lives as a result of road accidents that took place throughout the country.

According to INE annual report - which covers the period between 2021 and 2025 - since 2021, when 1,027 road accidents were recorded, the number of crashes has fallen by 40.5 percent, representing 416 fewer incidents over four years.

The document points out that Mozambique recorded 611 road accidents in 2025, 76 fewer than the 687 registered in 2024, extending the downward trend observed over recent years.

"Despite this trend, road fatalities have worsened. The number of people killed increased from 825 in 2024 to 830 in 2025, marking the second consecutive annual increase and the highest figure since 2021, when 1,101 people died on Mozambique's roads", reads the document.

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In 2022, road accidents claimed 808 lives. In 2023, accidents claimed 754, the lowest figure in the period under review, before the trend reversed over the following two years.

The reduction in accidents was not accompanied by a proportional decrease in their severity. In 2025, accidents resulted in 2,404 casualties, 111 fewer than the 2,515 recorded in the previous year. However, the average number of casualties per ten accidents increased from 37 to 39, the highest figure in the past five years.

The document points out that the fatality rate also increased from 12 to 14 deaths per ten accidents, the highest level in the 2021-2025 period, while the number of people seriously injured fell from 615 to 582 and those slightly injured decreased from 1,075 to 992.

Compared with 2021, the total number of casualties fell by 19.5 percent, from 2,987 to 2,404, but accidents recorded in 2025 were, on average, more lethal. INE data show that the fatality rate increased from 11 deaths per ten accidents in 2021 to 14 in 2025, while the average number of casualties per ten accidents rose from 29 to 39.

The report also shows that accidents recorded in 2025 were the deadliest of the past five years. However, between 2024 and 2025, the number of accidents fell by 11.1 percent, but the number of deaths increased by 0.6 percent.