Algeria: President Tebboune Directs Preparation of New Plan for Local Organization of Agriculture

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting Sunday devoted to reviewing a presentation on the state and prospects of the agriculture, rural development and fisheries sector, directed the preparation of a new plan for the local organization of agriculture, for greater transparency and more accurate, modern statistics, according to a Council of Ministers statement.

The statement said that, following the presentation of the agenda and review of the Government's activity over recent weeks by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Agriculture gave an in-depth briefing, which the President of the Republic commended before directing the "preparation of a new plan for the local organization of agriculture, for greater transparency and more accurate, modern statistics."

President Tebboune ordered the "immediate establishment of a dedicated statistics service covering all activities and professions related to the agricultural sector, with a view to ending all forms of delay in supplying the national market with consumer goods, especially widely consumed ones."

The President of the Republic further directed the "establishment of a dedicated office for dry pulses, while maintaining the Algerian Interprofessional Cereals Office's authority over cereals," the statement noted.

He also instructed members of the Government to "integrate their ministerial departments' statistics into the national digital platform systems managed by the High Commission for Digitalization."