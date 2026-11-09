Malawi: Calls for Chimwendo Banda to Quit Expose Growing Divisions Within MCP

A bitter internal rebellion has exploded inside the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after furious party activists publicly demanded the resignation of Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, blaming him for the party's disastrous showing in the 16 September General Elections.

The extraordinary attack unfolded on Sunday in Msundwe, Lilongwe, one of the party's traditional strongholds, exposing deepening cracks within the MCP as party supporters turned on one of its most senior figures.

The call was made by the Msundwe Freedom Fighters, a grouping of MCP activists, whose spokesperson George Kaunda launched a blistering broadside against Banda during a party meeting attended by supporters in the area.

In a scathing address, Kaunda warned that the MCP risks another crushing defeat in the 2030 General Elections unless Banda steps down from his influential post.

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"If the party continues on this path and the current leadership remains unchanged, there is a real danger that we will face another poor election result in 2030," Kaunda told party supporters.

The activist accused Banda of playing a central role in the party's electoral setbacks, particularly through what he described as the mishandling of primary elections used to select parliamentary and local government candidates.

According to Kaunda, the primaries were marred by irregularities and poor decision-making, resulting in candidates being imposed on constituencies despite lacking grassroots support.

"Many candidates who emerged from the primaries were not the people's choice. That decision cost the party dearly at the ballot box," he charged.

Kaunda argued that voters subsequently rejected several MCP candidates, contributing significantly to the party's disappointing performance in September.

He said the party must confront its internal weaknesses head-on if it hopes to rebuild trust among supporters and mount a serious challenge in future elections.

"There must be accountability. The party needs reforms and must listen to its members if it wants to regain lost ground," he said.

The dramatic public criticism highlights growing unrest within the MCP ranks, with some supporters increasingly questioning the party's internal processes, leadership structure and candidate selection system.

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Political observers say the unprecedented calls for Banda's resignation could intensify pressure on the party's top leadership as it seeks to recover from its electoral defeat and chart a path towards 2030.

However, the allegations represent the views of the Msundwe Freedom Fighters and other disgruntled activists.

Chimwendo Banda had not publicly responded to the accusations at the time of publication.

The latest outburst lays bare what critics describe as an escalating power struggle within the MCP, raising fresh questions about whether the opposition party can unite after its election setback or whether internal divisions will continue to haunt its future ambitions.