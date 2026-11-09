Mozambique: Chapo Believes Golf Is Crucial for Investment Stimulation

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo believes that golf as sport can stimulate investment, create jobs and expand the country's tourism industry.

Speaking at the first edition of the Golf Summit 2026, held on Saturday in Vilankulo, in the southern province of Inhambane, Chapo argued that the sports in general are crucial for the diversification of the country's economy.

According to the President, the economic potential of golf extends beyond sport, involving several sectors, including hotels, transport, construction, catering, financial services, technology and professional training.

"It is this capacity to mobilize different sectors that will contribute to diversifying our economy. The government's strategy goes beyond building golf courses and seeks to establish a competitive economic activity capable of generating revenue, creating employment and developing the skills of Mozambican professionals. This vision is supported by the creation of the Special Zone for Golf Tourism in Inhambane Province", Chapo said.

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The President identified Inhambane as suitable for developing an integrated tourism offer combining golf with beach, nature, cultural, gastronomic, adventure and business tourism. He also pointed to Vilankulo as an area with considerable potential for investment in this segment.

Chapo invited domestic and foreign investors to establish partnerships with Mozambican companies, urging them to develop economically viable and environmentally responsible projects. He also called for simpler administrative procedures, an improved business environment and greater predictability for long-term investment, including through public-private partnerships.

Chapo highlighted a central role to the National Agency for Tourism Development and Investment (ANDITUR) in promoting tourism and hospitality, including through the provision of a one-stop investment service for the sector. H

e urged the agency, the Mozambican Association for the Development of the Golf Industry (AMOGOLFE) and investors to turn the opportunities identified at the summit into concrete projects.

"Mozambicans should participate throughout the golf industry's value chain, from the design and construction of facilities to their management, maintenance and provision of services", he said.

On environmental protection, Chapo called for efficient water management, appropriate irrigation technologies and biodiversity conservation in the development of golf facilities. He also advocated greater cooperation among African countries to establish regional golf circuits, organize international competitions and promote tourism destinations.

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Chapo added that the second edition of the Golf Summit would take place in 2027, providing an opportunity to assess progress on the partnerships and commitments made at the inaugural event.