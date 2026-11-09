African Development Bank Group At COP31

announcement

What: African Development Bank Group participation in UNFCCC COP31, featuring high-level events, partnership announcements, bilateral engagements, and strategic discussions on climate finance, adaptation, resilience, energy transition, nature, and sustainable development. Who: The African Development Bank Group, led by Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, the UNFCCC, and partners. When: 9 - 20 November 2026 Where: Antalya, Türkiye and online

The African Development Bank Group will participate in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), engaging with governments, development finance institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations, Indigenous Peoples, youth, and international partners to advance global climate action and sustainable development. As climate and biodiversity agendas become increasingly interconnected, COP31 will provide a platform to promote integrated solutions that address climate change, and nature loss, while advancing economic development.

As an accredited observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the African Development Bank Group actively contributes to international climate negotiations and supports Africa's priorities in global climate decision-making. The Bank provides technical support to African negotiators and policymakers, mobilises finance and partnerships for climate action, shares knowledge and lessons learned, and showcases innovative African solutions that strengthen resilience and sustainable development.

At COP31, the Bank's engagement will focus on five strategic priorities:

Supporting African negotiators and strengthening climate leadership.

Accelerating and scaling climate finance for Africa.

Showcasing transformative African climate solutions.

Advancing the nature-climate-development nexus.

Strengthening partnerships and amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage.

The Africa Pavilion (A240), under the theme "Turning Climate Commitments into Investments," will serve as Africa's flagship platform at COP31, showcasing the continent's priorities, experiences, innovations, and solutions while fostering dialogue on adaptation, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity, early warning systems, and resilient development.

The Joint MDB Pavilion (D405, B2 zone) will bring together multilateral development banks and partners to promote knowledge exchange, showcase best practices, and explore innovative solutions for financing climate action and sustainable development at scale.

The Evidence for Climate Action (E4CA) Pavilion (D445) will provide a dedicated space for demonstrating how evidence, evaluation, and learning can drive more effective climate policies, investments, and development outcomes.

Through these platforms, the African Development Bank Group will engage partners across the public and private sectors to mobilise investment, strengthen cooperation, and advance practical solutions that support Africa's climate ambitions and development priorities. The Bank will also showcase flagship initiatives and high-impact projects in renewable energy, water security, sustainable agriculture, urban resilience, ecosystem restoration, and nature-based solutions that deliver measurable benefits for people, economies, and ecosystems.

COP31 will also serve as an important bridge to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2027, providing an opportunity to build momentum for stronger African leadership, scaled-up climate finance, and deeper partnerships to deliver climate and development solutions across the continent. The conference will elevate African voices, showcase homegrown solutions, and strengthen collaboration around the priorities that will shape the road to COP32.

Key events:

More information

The full programme of African Development Bank Group events, speakers, publications, and media opportunities is available on the Bank's dedicated COP31 webpage.

Webpage: www.afdb.org/en/cop31

Media contact: Sonia Borrini, Communication and Knowledge Management, Climate Change and Green Growth Department | Email: [email protected]