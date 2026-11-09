Uganda: One Dead, 10 Injured As Football Team Van Collides With Truck On Arua-Nebbi Highway

One student has died and 10 other people sustained injuries after a Toyota Noah carrying football players collided with a truck at Arua Hill along the Arua-Nebbi Highway.

The accident happened at about 2:50pm on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Arua Hill Cell, Awindiri Ward, Arua City Central Division.

The deceased was identified as Alfred Mungudit, 19, a Senior Five student of Nebbi Town Secondary School and a resident of Afere Cell, Forest Ward, Thatha Division, Nebbi Municipality.

He died upon arrival at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

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The 10 injured passengers were also taken to the facility by police and Red Cross teams.

According to police, the Toyota Noah, registration number UAQ 683B, was carrying players from St Denis Afere in Nebbi District. They were travelling to Muni University in Arua for a football match.

The vehicle was travelling from Nebbi towards Arua when it collided with a white Howo Sino truck, registration number UA 530CL, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Police preliminary findings indicate that the Noah driver attempted to overtake several vehicles before encountering the oncoming truck.

Unable to complete the manoeuvre, the driver reportedly attempted to avoid the truck by swerving to the right at close range.

The truck struck the Noah and pushed it off the road.

Police identified the injured passengers as Keifa Ocaya, 20; Trevor Jayikrwoth, 21; Reagan Opio, 25; Stephen Rwothomiyo, 25; Gibon Jumaroch, 26; Crespo Odongo, 19; Colbert Mungutimo, 22; Calvin Oyirwoth, 22;Ivan Mungujakisa, 20; and Brian Jawiambe, 23.

All are residents of Afere Cell in Nebbi District.

Mungudit's body was taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Both vehicles have been impounded at Arua City Central Police Station pending inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles.

The two drivers reportedly fled the scene, and police say efforts to trace them are ongoing.

West Nile Region Police Spokesperson SSP Josephine Angucia confirmed the accident, saying police and Red Cross teams visited, examined and documented the scene before taking the victims to hospital.

The accident is being investigated by Arua City Central Police under reference TAR 216/2026.

The Arua crash comes amid persistently high road fatalities in Uganda, where thousands of people die in traffic accidents every year.

According to Uganda Police Force Traffic Police Directorate statistics, the country recorded 26,044 road crashes in 2025, a 3.7% increase from 25,176 in 2024.

Of these, 4,602 were fatal crashes, compared with 4,434 in 2024. The country also registered 13,563 serious crashes and 7,879 minor crashes.

Road deaths increased to 5,383 in 2025 from 5,144 in 2024, translating into an average of approximately 15 deaths every day.

West Nile recorded 143 fatal accidents out of 950 reported crashes during the same period, according to regional police statistics.

This means approximately one in every seven reported crashes in the region was fatal.

The circumstances surrounding the Arua Hill collision also draw attention to the dangers of dangerous overtaking, which police have repeatedly identified, alongside speeding, as a major contributor to road crashes.

National statistics further show that motorcyclists and their passengers account for 35% of crashes, while motor cars account for 28%.

Pedestrian fatalities also increased by 6.6% to 1,776 in 2025, while motorcyclist deaths rose by 5%.

Beyond the human cost, road crashes are estimated to cost Uganda approximately Shs4.4 trillion ($1.2 billion) annually, equivalent to about 5% of the country's gross domestic product.

Another Crash On The Arua-Nebbi Highway

The latest accident has also renewed concerns about safety along the Arua-Nebbi Highway, where another serious crash occurred less than a week earlier.

On November 2, 2026, a Nile Star bus overturned at Enzeva Hill after its driver reportedly attempted to overtake a trailer.

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Between 26 and 31 passengers were injured, according to preliminary reports, with unlawful overtaking suspected to have contributed to the accident.

The two incidents within six days have drawn attention to the risks faced by motorists along the highway, particularly during overtaking manoeuvres.

Police say investigations into Sunday's accident are ongoing.

The Inspector of Vehicles is expected to examine both vehicles to establish their mechanical condition, while investigators are pursuing the two drivers to obtain statements and establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the drivers to report to the nearest police station.

For families in Afere, Nebbi Town Secondary School and St Denis Afere, the journey to Arua that began as a trip to play football has ended in tragedy.