Uganda: 42 Kamwenge District Employees Face Disciplinary Action Over Absence From Duty

Kamwenge District Local Government has summoned 42 government employees accused of abandoning their duty stations without formal communication or obtaining official permission.

The affected employees, including 34 Education Assistants II, health workers and other public officers, have been directed to appear before the District Rewards and Sanctions Committee to explain their prolonged absence from work.

Kamwenge Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Harriet Katusime, says the decision follows several attempts by the district administration to contact the affected employees and establish why they had stopped reporting for duty without official clearance.

Katusime says some of the employees have reportedly spent close to two years away from their duty stations, prompting the district to take administrative action, including removing them from the government payroll.

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She says the district is committed to ensuring that public servants fulfil their responsibilities and that government resources are used to benefit the communities they are intended to serve.

"We have made several attempts to reach out to these employees and asked them to explain why they have not been reporting for duty, but we have not received satisfactory responses. We have therefore summoned them to appear before the committee and account for their absence," Katusime said.

The CAO, however, acknowledged that complaints about inadequate remuneration and alleged underpayment could have contributed to absenteeism among some employees. She noted the need to address workplace concerns while maintaining accountability in public service.

The affected employees risk disciplinary action, including dismissal from public service, if they fail to provide satisfactory explanations for their prolonged absence.

Kamwenge District Chairperson Joseph Karungi said the local government had fulfilled its responsibility by formally summoning the employees and giving them an opportunity to defend themselves through a fair hearing.

Karungi said the district would consider further administrative action against those who fail to respond to the summons, adding that vacant positions could eventually be filled through fresh recruitment.

"We have done our part by summoning these employees and giving them an opportunity to explain themselves. They must come forward and account for their absence. Those who fail to respond risk losing their positions, which will allow the district to recruit other people to serve the communities," Karungi said.

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The district leadership says the disciplinary process is also expected to facilitate a broader assessment of staffing levels across government departments to identify absenteeism, strengthen supervision and improve accountability among public servants.

The affected employees are expected to appear before the District Rewards and Sanctions Committee on November 9, 2026.

The initiative is intended to strengthen discipline in public institutions and improve the delivery of essential services, particularly in the education and health sectors, where staff absenteeism can affect the quality and accessibility of services.