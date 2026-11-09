Ethiopia Pavilion Officially Opens At COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopia Pavilion officially opened today at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, showcasing the nation's climate leadership and green transformation to the global community.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate, alongside Fitsum Assefa, Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator.

The opening ceremony brought together diplomats, members of the Ethiopian delegation, representatives of international partner organizations, and global summit participants.

The pavilion serves as Ethiopia's primary platform at COP31 to highlight its pioneering climate initiatives, including the massive Green Legacy Initiative, renewable energy expansion, and climate-resilient economic policy.

Furthermore, the dedicated space highlights Ethiopia's readiness and strategic preparations as it gears up to host the upcoming COP32 summit, positioning the nation as a key continental voice in global climate diplomacy and sustainable development.