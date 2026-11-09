Tunisia Seeks to Build Sustainable, Competitive and More Productive Economy Capable of Creating Wealth, Says PM

Tunis, Nov.9 — Tunisia seeks to build "a sustainable, competitive and more productive economy capable of creating wealth, as well as to establish a welfare state based on greater justice and equity," Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri said on Monday.

Presenting the government's report on the 2027 draft State Budget and Economic Budget during a joint plenary session held Monday between the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) and the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), the PM said these drafts reflect national priorities, in accordance with the directives of President Kais Saied.

The aim is to ensure the desired regional balance, promote decent employment and safeguard the dignity of Tunisians, she said.

The Prime Minister further reiterated that the draft Economic Budget, the draft State Budget and the draft Finance Law are in line with the broad guidelines of the 2026-2030 Development Plan.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The drafting of these proposals is based on a comprehensive approach focusing on several key areas, notably the promotion of public and private investment, the strengthening of the state's social role and the consolidation of economic inclusion, she indicated.

This approach provides for continued support for the rights to health, education, transport and housing, as well as the implementation of the State's strategic priorities through the strengthening of food, water and energy security and the protection of the environment.

It also covers state support for public enterprises, the upholding of tax justice and the integration of the informal sector into the formal economy, the Premier added.

As for the resources required to achieve these goals, she announced that the 2027 State Budget is estimated at TND 82,402 million, representing a 3.6% increase compared with the projected figures for 2026.

The allocated funds will make it possible to finance development priorities, continue the implementation of reforms and bring planned projects to fruition. They will also help to strengthen the state's capacity to respond to the economic and social challenges of the next phase, she noted.