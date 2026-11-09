South Africa: DA Goes On Coalition Offensive As Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay Begins

With no outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay, coalition choices will shape efforts to restore water, electricity, refuse removal and accountable local government. The DA has emerged as the largest party with 53 of the 120 council seats and is approaching potential coalition partners.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay and has approached parties, among them the Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA and the UDM, to start negotiations in a bid to form a stable government to restore governance and service delivery.

The DA became the largest party in the metro after securing 44.17% of the vote and scooping 53 of the 120 seats in the municipal council.

The party requires a partnership with at least eight additional councillors to reach the 61 seats needed for a majority government.

Freedom Front Plus mayoral candidate Bill Harington confirmed on Sunday that the party had been approached by the DA for coalition negotiations, but would not divulge any further information.

DA insiders have indicated that the UDM was meant to meet the DA on Saturday, 7 November, but that had been put on hold when news of the fatal shooting of UDM councillor Luxolo Namette surfaced. Namette was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

Local elections 2026 UDM councillor 'was warned' via SMS before he was killed November 8, 2026 The party insiders said the DA was also looking to rope in ActionSA, the Freedom...