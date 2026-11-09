South Africa: Over 100 Hung Councils, 14 Days - A Negotiator's Rulebook for Coalitions That Last

8 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By William Gumede

Following South Africa's society-shifting 4 November 2026 local elections, and as political parties start negotiations to establish municipal coalitions across the country, political maturity, putting the interests of the citizens first rather than party, ideological or patronage considerations, and using the Constitution as a guide, will be fundamental in securing successful negotiations that work for leaders, parties and citizens.

Following the local elections, there are more than 100 "hung councils" - a record number - in municipalities where no political party received an outright majority, where coalitions will have to be negotiated.

This means that leaders must put egos aside and must understand that they ultimately negotiate to secure the best interests of the voters, not just their party voters, but all voters. One of the reasons many municipal elections have failed in the past is that party leaders often negotiate on the basis of securing patronage for themselves and their parties, rather than the widest public interests. The interests of the voters then often sadly become a passing interest only.

The challenge for political parties where competing leaders have a deep personal dislike for one another, have traded insults prior to the elections and have vowed never to work together in a government, is how to now put these aside and negotiate the best coalition for often long-suffering voters.

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When negotiating a critical city coalition, the question is often whether to let the local party leaders negotiate or bring in national leaders. There is no right or wrong decision. When the personal animosity between the local leader or...

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