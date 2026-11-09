Nigeria: AACT 2026 - Fadairo, Adeniyi Hail Nigeria's Successful Return As Hosts After 16 Years

Technical Director of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), Julius Fadairo, and the tournament's Director of Communications, Kayode Adeniyi, have described Nigeria's successful hosting of the continental women's golf championship as a major achievement, praising the organisation, hospitality and support from government and other stakeholders.

The officials said the week-long competition at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, demonstrated Nigeria's capacity to host major international sporting events, despite some organisational and communication challenges.

Speaking after the conclusion of the championship, Fadairo said Nigeria's hospitality made it easy to accommodate visiting players, officials and representatives from participating countries.

He noted, however, that language differences occasionally created communication difficulties on the golf course, particularly with participants from French-speaking countries.

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According to him, support from multilingual representatives of The R&A helped address the challenge and ensure the smooth running of the competition.

"Accommodating them was the easiest part. Showing them hospitality was the easiest part. But the language barrier once in a while reminds us why we need to learn French as a country," Fadairo said.

He added that the organisers were able to manage the challenges, expressing satisfaction with the overall conduct of the tournament.

Similarly, Adeniyi said early planning and sustained engagement with relevant institutions were central to the successful delivery of the championship, which returned to Nigeria after 16 years.

He explained that preparations began about a year before the competition, with the organising team deliberately avoiding a last-minute approach.

According to him, the committee began engaging government institutions and key stakeholders early, recognising that securing the hosting rights was only the first step towards delivering a successful tournament.

"We started visiting institutions and intimating the government because winning a bid is one thing, and informing the government is another," Adeniyi said.

He disclosed that the organising team initially secured the hosting rights during a bid in Morocco before returning to Nigeria to begin preparations and mobilise support.

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Adeniyi identified the involvement of Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a major turning point in the preparations, saying her acceptance to become patron of the championship significantly raised its profile.

He also acknowledged the support of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

The communications director further praised the management and staff of the IBB International Golf and Country Club for transforming the course and facilities ahead of the championship.

He recalled visiting the venue three weeks before the competition and expressing concern about its readiness, but said the club staff worked hard to ensure everything was in place before the arrival of the foreign golfers.

Adeniyi also commended the media for its extensive coverage, describing the championship as a collective achievement for Nigeria and the country's golfing community.

The 2026 AACT featured female amateur golfers from 20 African countries, with South Africa retaining the team title ahead of Kenya and Tanzania, while host Nigeria finished fourth.

Kenya's 14-year-old Kanana Muthomi emerged individual champion, further highlighting the growing pool of young golfing talents across the continent.

The successful hosting marked Nigeria's return to the prestigious continental women's amateur golf championship after a 16-year absence.