Nigeria: Egypt Sacks National Team Coach Hassan After Off-Field Controversies

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has dismissed Hossam Hassan as head coach of the national men's team, the federation announced Saturday night after a full-day meeting of its board of directors.

The EFA said the decision was taken after reviewing recent events and their effect on the national team's reputation and stability. The federation had faced mounting pressure over controversies surrounding Hassan, including disputes involving his two wives, a media ban imposed by national authorities earlier this month, and a three-match FIFA suspension confirmed in late October.

In a statement published on its website, the EFA said the board had decided to thank Hassan and his technical and administrative staff, in line with the terms of his contract. The federation praised his efforts and contributions during his time in charge and wished him success in his future career.

The EFA added that the move was necessary to protect the team's image and maintain stability.

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Ali Maher, formerly head coach of Pyramids FC, was named as the new head coach and technical director of the national team. The federation said Maher had been asked to present his vision and proposed staffing plan for the team.

The EFA also urged Egyptian football fans and national team supporters to remain behind the squad during what it called an important stage.

Hassan was appointed in February 2024 and spent nearly three years in the role. During a 38-match tenure, he recorded 21 wins and led Egypt on a country-record 19-match unbeaten run. Under his leadership, Egypt secured their first World Cup match victory in 92 years and reached a first-ever knockout appearance.