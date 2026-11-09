Nigeria: Kwara ADC Guber Candidate Hails Flamingos, Commends Coach Akeem Busari

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress(ADC)in Kwara State,Hon. Zakari Mohammed, has congratulated Nigerians on the historic victory of the Flamingos at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

In a statement issued by his media office to celebrate the milestone, Mohammed emphasised that Kwarans at home and abroad have a special reason to rejoice because the history-making team was guided to victory by the Head Coach, Mr Akeem Ishola Busari, an indigene of Igbo-Owu, Ifelodun Local Government, Kwara State.

Drawing from his 12-year background as a journalist and sports industry stakeholder, the governorship hopeful highlighted the critical, often unseen impact of a coach in driving a team to championship success, praising Coach Busari for putting the state on the global map.

While reflecting on his extensive administrative track record as the Commissioner for Sports and Chairman of Kwara United Football Club, Mohammed underscored sports as a powerful tool for peace and unity.

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He promised that, if elected governor in 2027, his administration will heavily revitalise the sports sector alongside other critical areas of the state's economy.

"We will ensure an enabling environment where local talents can grow and their potential can truly thrive", he said.

He urged young Kwarans to emulate Coach Busari's blueprint, reminding them that hard work, resilience, and unwavering dedication always lead to victory.

Mohammed commended Coach Akeem Busari for making the state proud and being an excellent ambassador of Kwara State, praying that God will continue to guide, protect, and grant him even greater success in his coaching career.