Kenya: Going Nowhere - FKF Vice President Mariga Vows to Stay Put Despite Ouster At Sgm

NAIROBI — Two days after his ouster as the second-in-command at Football Kenya Federation (FKF), vice president MacDonald Mariga has vowed to remain in office.

The former Inter Milan midfielder said he will keep fighting against what he terms as a fight for accountability, transparency and good governance.

"The affected NEC members remain in office, and their constitutional mandates cannot be extinguished through an unlawful process. What transpired in Meru was a deliberate attempt to silence elected leaders who have consistently championed accountability, transparency and good governance within FKF," Mariga said.

He further said he will exhaust all constitutional remedies to reverse a resolution that rendered him jobless - as did six other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Sunday.

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"We reject the purported dismissal of the seven NEC members and shall not recognize resolutions arising from proceedings conducted in breach of the FKF Constitution. We reserve the right to pursue all available constitutional remedies to challenge the purported resolutions," Mariga said in a statement.

He asked world governing body, Fifa, and their continental counterparts, Confederation of African Football (Caf) - as well as the Sports Registrar - to intervene and arrest the situation before it goes out of hand.

"We call upon FIFA, CAF and the Sports Registrar to urgently scrutinize the Meru proceedings, including delegate credentials, attendance, quorum and the purported voting process," Mariga said.

The former Harambee Stars captain once again reiterated that they had been barred from accessing the hall of the meeting at the Three Steers Hotel even as 64 delegates voted for his ouster.

"The legitimacy of the proceedings is further undermined by the exclusion of 32 legitimate Congress delegates and credible evidence of impersonation and unauthorized representation. Individuals who were not duly mandated representatives of legitimate FKF members participated as delegates. These irregularities raise serious questions about the authenticity of the attendance register, the legitimacy of the quorum and whether any constitutionally prescribed voting threshold was attained," he said.

Also stripped of their positions and authority were former AFC Leopards chair Dan Shikanda (NEC representative, Nairobi), Gabriel Mghendi (NEC representative, Coast), Bernard Lagat (NEC representative, Rift Valley), Kerubo Momanyi (women's representative), Collins Kalee (NEC representative, Nyanza) and Robert Macharia (NEC representative, Central).

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Saturday's events leading to and during the Special General Meeting (SGM) were akin to a script of an action movie riddled with plot twists at every turn.

Flashback to Friday, a press release from the federation indicated that Mariga and Co would be facing the assembly, which would be considering their conduct, with the possibility of their expulsion.

Curious though was the absence of the name of FKF president Hussein Mohammed whose conduct -- based on a letter sent a week before -- was also to be discussed by the delegates.

This was in light of the deep rifts within the NEC, which have made it impossible for the 14 members to meet and conduct business, as Hussein-Mariga pull in different directions.