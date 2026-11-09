Botswana: Khama Outlines Vision for Gammangwato

Francistown — Kgosi Khama IV of Bangwato says communities under GaMmangwato territory must become self-reliant and be in a position to drive their region's development.

Kgosi Khama said this when addressing residents of Tonota on Friday, as part of his ongoing outreach to communities under GaMmangwato region.

He said plans were underway to establish a Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society to oversee businesses for all villages under GaMmangwato.

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Kgosi Khama said the cooperative would drive development, create employment opportunities, especially for the youth and ensure sustainable development in villages.

The cooperative, he said, would empower communities to initiate and manage their own projects for the benefit of their people.

Kgosi Khama also revealed plans for GaMmangwato to have its own radio station and a bank.

Further, he said there were plans to develop some youth engagement programmes, as well as to identify and promote the sustainable use of heritage sites.

Going forward, he said it would also imperative to promote and protect cultural attire and norms.

He encouraged residents to take pride in their heritage and show it through their cultural attire, norms and practices.

"I want to see Bangwato taking pride in who they are. Wear your attire, and celebrate your culture. That is our identity which we pride ourselves with", Kgosi Khama said.

He further encouraged residents to unite and actively participate in the development of their villages.

"The strength of the tribe lies in its people and their willingness to work together for a common goal," he said.

For his part, chairperson of GaMmangwato Committees, Kgosi Seretse Kebailele, echoed Kgosi Khama's sentiments on building the spirit of self-reliance in GaMmangwato.

Kgosi Kebailele said the idea was to work together to transform the lives of people in GaMmangwato territory.

He said Kgosi Khama had established committees to drive the initiative, citing among those committees the Culture and Heritage, Agriculture, Tourism, Finance, Youth and Sport committees.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (BEMA), Ms Mantlha Sankoloba, said they had signed a Memorandum of Agreement to work with GaMmangwato to ensure that its products and services reached international markets.

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She said BEMA would work with the committees to ensure that the people of GaMmangwato benefitted.

Also speaking at the event, Bank Gaborone general manager, Ms Tsholofelo Gorakane, said the bank would assist in different ways to ensure that the dream of establishing a GaMmangwato Bank became a reality.

Residents of Tonota welcomed the visit and expressed appreciation for Kgosi Khama's continued commitment to the community.

Many expressed hope that the proposed initiatives would bring positive change, create jobs and improve lives in Tonota District. ENDS

BOPA