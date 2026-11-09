Malawi: Bushiri Hits Seven Million Followers On Facebook - Digital Influence Stretches Far Beyond the Church

Seven million followers. For most public figures in Malawi, it would be an extraordinary milestone. For Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, it is the latest sign of a digital influence that now stretches far beyond the pulpit, reaching millions across Africa and beyond through faith, business, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

The ECG The Jesus Nation Church founder has reached seven million followers on Facebook, according to his media team, strengthening his position as one of Malawi's most influential social media personalities.

The milestone reflects years of steady growth. In 2016, Bushiri was reported to be the first Malawian public figure to reach one million Facebook likes.

By February 2026, published reports estimated his following at about 5.8 million. His media team now says that figure has risen to seven million.

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While Bushiri is best known for his prophetic ministry, his digital platforms have evolved into hubs for business, personal development and entrepreneurship.

Through podcasts, motivational content and business discussions, he regularly engages audiences on investment, leadership, financial growth and wealth creation.

His charitable activities have also become a prominent part of his public profile, with various initiatives supporting vulnerable communities and youth empowerment programmes.

The combination of religious teaching, entrepreneurship and philanthropy has helped Bushiri cultivate a diverse audience that extends beyond his church following and across national borders.

Although he remains a widely discussed and sometimes controversial figure, the seven-million-follower milestone underlines the scale of his online reach.

At a time when social media is increasingly shaping how people access information, connect with public figures and explore business opportunities, Bushiri's growth highlights the expanding global reach of Malawian personalities in the digital age.

Facebook has become more than a platform for church announcements. For Bushiri, it serves as a powerful communication channel through which he shares his message, promotes initiatives and engages millions of followers worldwide.

His story is no longer defined solely by the size of his congregation, but also by the vast audience he has built beyond the church, creating one of the most significant digital platforms associated with any Malawian public figure.