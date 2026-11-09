Mozambique: Police Kills Three for Alleged Attempt to Rob a Residence

Maputo — On Monday morning, three individuals were shot dead by Mozambican Police (PRM), in Infulene neighborhood, southern municipality of Matola, for allegedly attempting to rob a residence that also serves as a facility of microcredit establishment.

According to the PRM spokesperson, the victims were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the Police.

The spokesperson explained that police officers were on patrol when they noticed suspicious individuals in the vicinity of the residence. As the officers approached to investigate, the suspects opened fire, and the Police retaliated, resulting in the deaths of three of the four group members.

Preliminary information, provided by the Police, the individuals intended to break into the property to steal funds belonging to the owner, a man of Asian descent who operates a microcredit business and who had previously been targeted by criminals.

The police confirmed that two of the suspects were armed, and two firearms have been recovered. The fourth individual, who managed to flee, is also believed to be armed.

"Efforts to locate and capture him are currently underway. The police have increased patrols in areas considered prone to criminal activity. We urge business owners and the general public to strengthen security measures and report any suspicious behavior", the spokesperson said.