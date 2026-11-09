Uganda: Housing Finance Bank Appoints Twinamasiko to Lead Operations As Digital Banking Expands

Kampala — Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has appointed David Twinamasiko as Head of Operations, strengthening its leadership as it expands digital and self-service banking services.

Effective November 2, 2026, Twinamasiko takes over the position at a time when the bank is investing in technology and alternative banking channels to improve customer access and service delivery.

The initiatives include a revamped HFB Mobile App, which provides customers with additional ways to manage their finances, and plans to expand its ATM network to increase access to self-service banking.

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The bank said the investments require efficient internal processes, reliable infrastructure and coordinated operations to ensure customers receive consistent services across digital platforms, ATMs and branches.

Twinamasiko said his priority would be to strengthen the operational systems supporting the bank's expanding range of services.

"Banking is evolving, and customers increasingly expect services that are convenient, accessible and reliable, whether they are banking through a mobile app, an ATM or a branch," he said.

He added that the bank would focus on ensuring that its operational systems and processes are efficient and dependable so that technology investments translate into improved customer experiences.

Twinamasiko brings more than 25 years of banking experience, including over 17 years at HFB, where he has held several positions covering branch management, electronic delivery channels and alternative banking.

He joined the bank in May 2009 as Branch Manager and later served as Senior Manager, Electronic Delivery Channels before the position was redesignated Manager, Alternate Channels in December 2020.

He also served as Project Manager during the implementation of the bank's current Flexcube Core Banking System, which supports its banking operations.

Before joining HFB, Twinamasiko worked at Barclays Bank Uganda, now Absa Bank Uganda, DFCU Bank and PostBank Uganda, now Pearl Bank Uganda, in various roles covering branch management, relationship management and administration.

He holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy and Planning and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, both from Makerere University.

His appointment comes as banks increasingly rely on digital platforms and alternative delivery channels to serve customers beyond traditional banking halls. This shift places greater emphasis on the operational systems supporting transactions, customer information and service availability.

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HFB also recognised James Daniel Nsibuka for his leadership as Acting Head of Operations during the transition and his contribution to maintaining continuity within the department.