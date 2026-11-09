Libya/Tunisia: Tunisia Turn to Experience and Young Attackers for Crucial Libya TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Qualifiers

Tunisia have turned to an experienced core led by Ferjani Sassi, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Maaloul and Montassar Talbi, while also giving space to a younger generation of attackers, as they prepare for a crucial TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying double-header against Libya.

The Eagles of Carthage enter the two matches under pressure after drawing their opening Group H qualifiers against Uganda and Botswana, leaving them on two points from two matches and still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

With co-hosts Uganda already guaranteed a place at the 2027 finals, Tunisia's battle for the remaining qualification position gives the meetings with Libya added importance.

Coach Moïne Chaâbani has selected a 27-man squad containing three goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and seven forwards, blending some of Tunisia's most experienced internationals with players looking to establish themselves at senior level.

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The midfield carries much of the experience.

Sassi and Laïdouni are joined by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Anis Ben Slimane and Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud, while Ismaël Gharbi, Moëtez Zemzemi and Samy Chouchane provide further options.

At the back, veteran left-back Maaloul remains part of the squad alongside Talbi, Mohamed Dräger, Omar Rekik and Alaa Ghram.

Chaâbani has also included Ghaith Zaalouni, Adem Arous, Mohamed Nasraoui and Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida, giving him considerable choice in defence.

The attacking department has a noticeably youthful look.

Khalil Ayari and Raki Aouani are among the players hoping to make an impact, while Sayfallah Ltaief, Elyes Saad, Firas Chaouat, Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda and Hazem Mastouri complete the attacking group.

Tunisia will be looking for greater efficiency in front of goal after failing to turn either of their opening two qualifiers into victories.

Uganda currently lead Group H with four points, while Tunisia and Botswana have two each and Libya are bottom with one.

That means the back-to-back meetings with Libya could significantly reshape the group before the final two rounds of qualification.

Chaâbani will hope the combination of an experienced spine and fresh attacking options can provide the improvement Tunisia need as they attempt to take control of the race for the section's available qualification place.

Tunisia squad for Libya

Goalkeepers:

Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)

Mouhib Chamekh (Club Africain, Tunisia)

Bechir Ben Saïd (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)

Defenders:

Ghaith Zaalouni (Club Africain, Tunisia)

Mohamed Dräger (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)

Omar Rekik (Ludogorets, Bulgaria)

Montassar Talbi (FC Lorient, France)

Alaa Ghram (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine)

Adem Arous (Kasimpaşa, Türkiye)

Mohamed Nasraoui (NK Istra, Croatia)

Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida (Al-Hazem, Saudi Arabia)

Ali Maaloul (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)

Midfielders:

Aïssa Laïdouni (Al-Wakrah, Qatar)

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Ferjani Sassi (Al-Gharafa, Qatar)

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al-Shamal, Qatar)

Moëtez Zemzemi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)

Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City, England)

Samy Chouchane (Dijon FCO, France)

Ismaël Gharbi (CD Leganés, Spain)

Forwards:

Khalil Ayari (USL Dunkerque, France)

Sayfallah Ltaief (Cracovia, Poland)

Elyes Saad (Nashville SC, USA)

Raki Aouani (Riga FC, Latvia)

Firas Chaouat (Al-Ahly Benghazi, Libya)

Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda (CR Belouizdad, Algeria)

Hazem Mastouri (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)