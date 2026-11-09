Nigeria: Nasarawa United Fight Back to Beat 10-Man Plateau United 3-1

Nasarawa United came from behind to defeat Plateau United 3-1 in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 12 North-Central derby on Sunday.

Plateau United took an early lead in the 11th minute through Nenrot Silas, silencing the home crowd at the Lafia Township Stadium.

However, Nasarawa United responded strongly in the second half. Alao Danbani scored a quickfire brace in the 63rd and 67th minutes to turn the game around and put the hosts in front.

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Plateau United's misery was compounded in the 77th minute when Sabbath Mancha received a second yellow card and was sent off. Joefrank Joshua then added a third goal for Nasarawa United in the 87th minute to seal the comfortable victory.

In Aba, Abia Warriors fought back to draw 2-2 with Doma United, avoiding back-to-back home defeats. Azeez Tijani gave the visitors an early lead in the 5th minute, but Chukwuemeka Obioma equalised in the 38th minute to send the teams into the break level. Doma United restored their lead in the 69th minute through Micheal Adegbite, but Obioma completed his brace with an 88th-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the hosts.

Playing at their temporary home ground in Minna, Ranchers Bees recorded a slim 1-0 victory over Enyimba, courtesy of a 40th-minute strike by Chidozie Okorie.

Barau FC secured all three points at home by subduing a hard-fighting 3SC side 1-0. 3SC defender Olakunle Akala turned the ball into his own net in the 9th minute to give the "Maliya Boys" the win.

In Benin City, Bendel Insurance came from behind to beat Niger Tornadoes 2-1. Muhammed Aliyu converted a 34th-minute penalty to put Tornadoes ahead, but James Jonathan equalised for Insurance deep into first-half stoppage time. John Taiwo then snatched the win with a dramatic goal late in second-half stoppage time.

In another week 12 match, defending champions Enugu Rangers edged Kwara United 1-0 to solidify their spot at the top of the table with 24 points and a match in hand, while Warri Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw at home by visiting Katsina United.