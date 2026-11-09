Nigeria: Youth Olympics - Team Nigeria Strikes Double Gold in 100m

Team Nigeria struck gold twice in the athletics events at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo and Gift Bright powering their way to historic victories in the women's and men's 100m finals.

Nwankwo became the third Nigerian to win the women's 100m title in Youth Olympic Games history after producing a superb wind-assisted performance of 11.16 seconds to claim gold.

The Nigerian sprinter edged out Arwa Ali and Dana Salem to secure the title, capping an impressive campaign in which she had also posted the fastest time across the semi-final heats.

Gift Bright followed with another outstanding performance, becoming the first Nigerian to win the men's 100m title at the Youth Olympic Games.

Bright dominated the final in a personal-best time of 10.28 seconds, finishing ahead of Zhang Hangyu, who clocked 10.57 seconds, and Szymon Dolega, who crossed the line in 10.61 seconds.

The double triumph marks a significant achievement for Nigeria's young athletes and further strengthens the country's medal campaign at the continental Youth Olympic Games.

The victories also underline the depth of emerging sprint talent in Nigeria, with Nwankwo and Bright delivering performances that have placed their names in the history of the Youth Olympic Games.