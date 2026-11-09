Liberia: ANC Youth League Blasts Boakai's Economic Policies, Backs Protesting Businesswomen

The opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Youth League has criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration over its economic policies, accusing the government of failing to translate reported economic growth into improved living conditions as Liberian businesswomen protest high taxes, prolonged shipping delays and rising operational costs.

The group warned that persistent unemployment, increasing living costs and difficulties confronting local businesses could deepen public frustration unless the government introduces practical economic reforms.

Speaking at a news conference over the weekend in Monrovia, Alieu Kiadii, chairperson of the ANC's National Youth Congress (NYC), expressed solidarity with protesting businesswomen, describing their grievances as evidence of broader economic challenges affecting Liberia's private sector.

Kiadii argued that the demonstrations should not be dismissed as ordinary protests but should prompt the government to address longstanding obstacles confronting small and medium-sized enterprises.

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According to him, businesswomen contribute significantly to employment, household welfare and national development but continue to face excessive taxation, bureaucratic bottlenecks and delays in the shipment and clearance of imported goods.

He maintained that these challenges increase operational costs, reduce profitability and threaten the sustainability of businesses already struggling with limited access to financing.

Kiadii explained that when imported goods remain delayed at ports and warehouses, traders lose income while consumers face higher commodity prices and reduced access to essential goods.

The ANC Youth League called on the government to urgently engage the protesting businesswomen and introduce measures to address their concerns.

Among its recommendations were a comprehensive review of taxes affecting small and medium-sized businesses, improvements in shipping and customs operations, and greater transparency in trade-related activities.

The organization maintained that reducing unnecessary administrative barriers would strengthen local enterprises, encourage investment and create employment opportunities.

Kiadii also questioned the government's economic management, citing a reported 5.1% economic growth rate that he said has not translated into corresponding improvements in employment, household incomes and business expansion.

Referencing findings he attributed to the World Bank, the ANC youth leader argued that Liberia's economic expansion, largely driven by mining activities, has failed to adequately address poverty, unemployment and structural challenges affecting private-sector development.

He maintained that economic progress should be measured not only through national statistics but also by its impact on the daily lives of citizens.

According to Kiadii, growth that does not produce meaningful employment, affordable commodities and improved household incomes raises questions about the inclusiveness and sustainability of government policies.

The ANC Youth League identified inadequate infrastructure, limited access to financing and barriers to entrepreneurship as additional challenges requiring urgent government attention.

It called for policies that promote private-sector investment, strengthen local businesses and expand economic opportunities, particularly for young people and women.

The group further urged the administration to prioritize productive sectors capable of generating sustainable jobs and reducing dependence on limited sources of economic growth.

Kiadii warned that continued economic hardship could undermine public confidence in the government's ability to address the country's development challenges.

He called on the administration to move beyond public statements and introduce measurable interventions aimed at reducing business costs, improving trade operations and strengthening local enterprises.

The ANC Youth League maintained that positive economic statistics offer limited reassurance to citizens struggling with unemployment, rising prices and declining business opportunities.

The organization further endorsed ANC political leader Alexander B. Cummings as its preferred choice for Liberia's future leadership, citing his professional background and management experience.

Kiadii described Cummings as a political alternative capable of addressing what the group considers weaknesses in the country's economic management.

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The youth organization argued that Liberia requires leadership committed to accountability, effective resource management and measurable development results.

According to the group, Cummings' corporate management experience provides a basis for its confidence in his ability to address economic and institutional challenges.

It maintained that Liberia's natural resources and economic potential should translate into employment opportunities, stronger businesses and improved public services.

The endorsement comes as opposition political groups continue to position themselves on national governance and economic issues ahead of Liberia's 2029 elections.

The ANC Youth League urged the Boakai administration to respond to the concerns of protesting businesswomen and introduce reforms addressing taxation, shipping delays and other obstacles affecting commercial activities.

"The struggle of Liberia's businesswomen is the struggle of Liberia's economy," the group declared.