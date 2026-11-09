Liberia: Kutoa Afrika Foundation Enrolls 18 Girls in Fourth Cohort, Introduces Ai Training

The Kutoa Afrika Foundation has enrolled 18 female students in the fourth cohort of its free computer training program, expanding the initiative from three to four months by introducing artificial intelligence and internet fundamentals.

The orientation ceremony, held Friday in the City of Paynesville, brought together students, school administrators, previous beneficiaries, and foundation officials.

Speaking at the program, Executive Director Emmanuel Divine Kpoto said the initiative seeks to equip young Liberians with practical computer skills while preparing them for educational and professional opportunities.

Kpoto disclosed that the foundation has trained 54 students through its first three cohorts, with 12 outstanding participants receiving laptops in recognition of their academic performance.

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He said the recently completed third cohort enrolled 18 students, of whom 16 graduated successfully, including four who received laptops for outstanding performance.

"So we have been able to empower 54 students from cohort one, two, and three," Kpoto said.

"And out of the 54 students that we have been able to empower through our program, 12 students out of 54 have received a laptop."

According to him, the foundation extended the fourth cohort's training period to accommodate two additional courses aimed at strengthening students' digital knowledge.

"We're going four months with the sense that we added two additional courses to the program because we realize that the whole world is going digital," he said.

Kpoto explained that the artificial intelligence course will introduce students to emerging technologies, while internet fundamentals will focus on email communication and other essential online skills.

He said many young people use social media platforms but lack basic knowledge of professional digital communication.

"We feel that students in high school should have some basic knowledge, should have some basic concepts on how to use artificial intelligence," he said.

The executive director encouraged participants to take the training seriously and share their knowledge with others upon graduation.

"Come into the program, do your best," he urged.

He also disclosed that the foundation has undertaken other community development initiatives, including the construction of three water stations.

Meanwhile, former beneficiary Andriel Y. Topoe credited the foundation's computer training with helping her complete a computer-based university entrance examination.

Topoe said she acquired practical knowledge of computer operations, Microsoft Excel and other applications during her participation.

She recalled that several applicants encountered difficulties during the university examination because they lacked computer skills.

Topoe expressed appreciation to the foundation and encouraged the newly enrolled students to remain committed.

"If you come here, you are not coming with your money. Just come with your time. Come with your effort," she said.

For his part, Garsumo Dorley, principal of Star International School System, praised the foundation for providing practical computer education to students.

Dorley recounted how one of his students, who received a laptop during a previous graduation ceremony, later used the computer to complete a school research assignment.

He said the student independently prepared her work before requesting permission to use his office printer.

"She asked me for my printer. I gave her a printer," Dorley recalled.

The principal urged participants to maintain regular attendance and take their studies seriously.

"This is not a joke. This is not fun. This is serious business. Take it seriously," he warned.

He encouraged students to attend their scheduled Monday, Wednesday and Friday classes and strive for academic excellence.

Also speaking, Tosieah Peters, principal of Sister Kathleen McGuire Memorial Catholic School, commended the foundation for providing free computer training opportunities to young girls.

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Peters recalled struggling to acquire practical computer skills during her education, despite her parents paying for training.

"My parents paid money for computer sessions. I would go. I would not touch a computer," she said.

She disclosed that she subsequently pursued further computer education and has trained and mentored more than 500 young women and girls.

Peters encouraged the participants to appreciate their selection, emphasizing the importance of technology across different professions.

"There are many students, many girls that want this opportunity," she told them.

She urged the students to attend classes regularly, ask questions and develop skills that would support their future careers.

The fourth cohort will begin regular training Monday, Nov. 9, with participants expected to undergo four months of practical instruction and assessment.

Kpoto said the four highest-performing students will receive laptops upon successful completion of the program, continuing the foundation's practice of rewarding academic excellence.