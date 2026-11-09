Liberia: Deteriorating Bridge Threatens Over 600 Residents in Maryland County

- More than 600 residents of Yoopedi Community in Harper District, Maryland County, are urgently appealing for government intervention over the deteriorating condition of their only access bridge, warning that the weakened wooden structure has become a threat to public safety and has disrupted transportation, trade and access to essential services.

The bridge, which connects the community to the main road, has reportedly deteriorated to the point where vehicles can no longer cross, forcing motorcyclists to dismount and push their motorcycles across while pedestrians struggle to navigate the damaged structure.

Residents say the situation has worsened despite repeated efforts to maintain the bridge through community contributions, raising concerns about further accidents.

Speaking during a community visit on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, Yoopedi Community Chief Othello S. Freeman disclosed that residents have been using their limited resources to purchase wooden planks and other materials to keep the bridge accessible.

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"We have been contributing among ourselves to buy planks and sticks to maintain this bridge because we cannot allow the community to be completely cut off," Freeman said.

According to the community chief, the temporary repairs have become increasingly difficult to sustain because the materials used to reinforce the bridge are deteriorating.

"The wood we are using is now rotting, and the situation is becoming more dangerous every day. Women, children, and other people who use this bridge are exposed to serious risks," he explained.

Freeman alleged that several residents have fallen from the bridge while attempting to cross, including a male resident who reportedly died after falling from the structure.

He claimed that the man lost his life because no one was available to provide immediate assistance following the incident.

The reported fatality could not be independently verified by The Liberian Investigator.

Freeman warned that continued delays in addressing the bridge's condition could put more residents at risk of accidents, particularly children, older adults and women who regularly use the crossing.

Beyond the reported safety concerns, the damaged bridge has affected transportation and commercial activities in the community.

According to Freeman, residents depend on the crossing to transport agricultural produce, conduct market transactions and access services outside Yoopedi.

He said the bridge's condition has made it increasingly difficult for commercial motorcyclists to transport passengers and goods between the community and the main road.

Motorcyclists are now forced to dismount and manually push their motorcycles across the structure because they worry it cannot support additional weight.

Freeman explained that the absence of a reliable crossing has also created difficulties for residents traveling to neighboring communities for business and other activities.

Meanwhile, the community chief said the bridge was originally built through an intervention by Caritas Cape Palmas, with support from Caritas Germany through the Diocese of Limburg, Germany.

He said residents expected a concrete bridge but instead received a wooden structure that has since deteriorated.

Freeman attributed the initial intervention to a woman identified only as Jackie, who reportedly traveled from Germany and became involved in efforts to secure assistance after experiencing an accident at the same crossing.

According to him, the woman's intervention helped secure support for the bridge's construction.

However, the original project's specifications, funding arrangements and maintenance responsibilities of the organizations involved could not be independently established.

Freeman also said residents had previously appealed to former Maryland County Superintendents George A. Prowd and Henry Cole for help addressing the bridge's condition.

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He said the community also engaged Harper District 1 Rep. P. Mike Jurry, seeking support for reconstructing the crossing.

Despite those engagements, Freeman maintained that residents have yet to receive a permanent solution.

He said the community can no longer afford to keep buying materials for temporary repairs, especially as the existing wooden components have become increasingly weakened.

The community chief appealed to the Maryland County administration, the Ministry of Public Works, the county's legislative delegation and humanitarian organizations to intervene.

Residents are specifically requesting a durable bridge that can accommodate pedestrians, motorcycles, and vehicles while providing a reliable connection to the main road.

Freeman said the community's immediate concern is preventing further accidents and restoring access for residents who depend on the crossing for their daily activities.