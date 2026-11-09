Liberia: Education Ministry Dedicates U.S.$200k School of the Blind Facility

The Ministry of Education has dedicated and handed over a newly constructed three-classroom building, valued at approximately US$200,000, to the Liberia School of the Blind in Virginia, Montserrado County, and announced 25 scholarships to support the training of visually impaired individuals interested in pursuing careers in education.

The dedication ceremony, held over the weekend, brought together education officials and school administrators as part of the government's efforts to improve learning facilities and expand educational opportunities for persons with visual impairments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah said the scholarships are intended to give beneficiaries opportunities to acquire professional skills, particularly in teacher training, so they can contribute to Liberia's education sector.

According to Jallah, the initiative seeks to strengthen the capacity of visually impaired individuals and create pathways for their participation in the teaching profession.

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The minister emphasized the importance of providing educational opportunities that allow persons with disabilities to develop their skills and contribute to national development.

She also disclosed that the ministry has begun procurement processes for materials needed to renovate additional buildings on the school's campus.

Jallah said the planned renovations are intended to improve existing infrastructure and provide a more suitable learning environment for students and staff.

The minister did not disclose the total cost of the proposed renovations or a timeline for their completion.

Meanwhile, the principal of the Liberia School of the Blind, Jackson Suah, welcomed the construction and handover of the new facility, thanking the Ministry of Education for its support.

Suah assured the ministry that the school's administration would properly maintain the three-classroom building to ensure students could continue using it.

However, he appealed for additional government assistance to address other challenges affecting the institution, particularly access to health care and transportation.

The principal requested the construction of a mini-clinic on the school's campus to provide immediate medical attention to students and staff experiencing health problems.

According to Suah, the proposed facility would be the first point of medical contact for the school community, reducing the need to seek basic health services off campus.

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He explained that having a clinic within the institution would help administrators respond more quickly to students' health needs.

Suah also called on the Ministry of Education to provide a school bus to address transportation difficulties confronting students and staff.

He said reliable transportation remains essential to the institution's operations, particularly for safely moving visually impaired students.

The principal said addressing the school's transportation challenges would improve access to educational activities and reduce difficulties students face traveling to and from the institution.

The Liberia School of the Blind, located in Virginia, Montserrado County, provides educational services to children and young people with visual impairments.