Liberia: Indian Embassy Celebrates Diwali in Monrovia, Strengthens India-Liberia Cultural Ties

The Embassy of India in Liberia has celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with a colorful reception bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, Liberian cultural representatives, and the Indian community in Monrovia.

The celebration, held Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the residence of Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma, attracted approximately 150 guests and showcased India's rich cultural, spiritual, and artistic heritage.

The annual celebration provided an opportunity to promote cultural understanding, strengthen people-to-people connections, and deepen the longstanding friendship between India and Liberia.

Among those attending were Stevenson Tweh Seidi, Deputy Director General for Culture, Heritage and Creative Economy, and Kekura M. Kamara, Liberia's Art and Culture Ambassador, alongside representatives of the United Nations, other international organizations, and friends of India.

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Welcoming the gathering, Ambassador Verma extended warm Diwali greetings to the guests and members of the Indian community residing in Liberia, emphasizing the festival's universal message of unity, hope, and the triumph of good over evil.

He described Diwali as a celebration that transcends national borders, bringing people together through shared traditions, family values, and the enduring message that light will always overcome darkness.

The Indian Ambassador also provided guests with an overview of the different celebrations associated with Diwali, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, and the main festival day, highlighting their cultural and spiritual significance.

He explained that the traditional earthen lamps, known as diyas, are central symbols of the festival, representing hope, positivity, prosperity, and the enduring victory of light over darkness.

Ambassador Verma further highlighted Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, where millions of illuminated lamps transform the banks of the sacred River Saryu into a spectacular display of light.

The celebration commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years in exile, an important episode in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

He described the event as a remarkable expression of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, reflecting the country's rich traditions and the significance of Diwali to millions of people.

The Ambassador also referenced the international recognition of Diwali as an important cultural celebration, highlighting its inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005, as stated in his remarks.

Beyond the traditional messages and greetings, the reception featured a series of cultural performances that brought India's artistic traditions to life while incorporating elements of Liberian culture.

A highlight of the evening was a short presentation of Ramleela, a traditional theatrical performance depicting episodes from the Ramayana, particularly the story of Lord Rama.

Guests also enjoyed traditional Diya dances, Garba performances, and a special musical fusion combining Indian and Liberian musical traditions.

The performances received warm applause from the audience, creating an atmosphere of celebration and cultural appreciation throughout the evening.

The fusion of Indian and Liberian music was particularly significant, demonstrating how artistic expression can bring different cultures together while creating opportunities for mutual understanding and appreciation.

The Diwali reception served not only as a celebration of one of India's most cherished festivals but also as a platform for strengthening cultural diplomacy and people-to-people relations between India and Liberia.

The participation of Liberian cultural officials, diplomatic representatives, international organizations, and members of the Indian community reflected the importance of cultural exchanges in building stronger international partnerships.

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India and Liberia share longstanding diplomatic and friendly relations, with cultural engagement providing an important avenue for connecting their peoples, promoting mutual respect, and encouraging greater cooperation.

The gathering demonstrated how cultural celebrations can transcend differences in nationality, religion, and background, bringing people together around shared values of peace, goodwill, friendship, and unity.

As the evening concluded, the celebration left guests with a deeper appreciation of India's cultural traditions and the universal message of Diwali: that light triumphs over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

Through the celebration, the Embassy of India reaffirmed the importance of cultural diplomacy in fostering closer relations between India and Liberia and strengthening the bonds of friendship between their peoples.