Liberia: DStv Ushers in New Era of Entertainment With Major Package Revamp Across Liberia

DStv subscribers in Liberia are set to experience a new era of entertainment following a major overhaul of the pay-TV platform's subscription packages, channel offerings and pricing structure, effective November 5.

The transformation follows the completion of CANAL+'s acquisition of MultiChoice Group, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Africa's entertainment industry. The partnership is expected to strengthen investment in content production, technological innovation and customer experiences while expanding access to premium local and international entertainment across the continent.

Under the new arrangement, MultiChoice Group, now a CANAL+ company, is introducing what it describes as its most significant product update in years. The revamped packages are designed to reflect changing viewing habits, provide subscribers with clearer subscription options and deliver greater value across different customer segments.

The new offering reinforces DStv's commitment to bringing African entertainment, international television productions and premium live sports together on one platform, with packages tailored to the interests and budgets of different households.

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One of the major highlights of the restructuring is the introduction of new subscription packages that provide access to an expanded selection of channels at more accessible price points.

Under the revised line-up, DStv Access has been renamed DStv Starter, priced at US$7 per month. The package comes with additional channels, including the newly introduced SuperSport KICKOFF, Premier League Match of the Week, La Liga, M-Net Legends and Star Life.

Similarly, DStv Family has been rebranded DStv Select, with a monthly subscription fee of US$13. The package offers a broader entertainment selection for households, featuring movie channels, including M-Net Movies+, African and international television series, Novelas+, Telemundo, Serie A, Betway PSL and popular children's programming such as Nickelodeon.

The movie offering has also received a significant refresh, with the introduction of M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends. The revamped selection is intended to give subscribers access to more blockbuster productions, quicker access to new releases and a wider variety of movie experiences.

Sports enthusiasts are also among the major beneficiaries of the package restructuring.

DStv Compact has been rebranded DStv Sports, at US$24 per month, becoming the platform's first package specifically designed around the interests of sports fans.

The package provides coverage of every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, alongside cricket, selected international club rugby, WWE and UFC.

In addition to its sporting content, DStv Sports incorporates all general entertainment channels available on DStv Select, allowing subscribers to enjoy both live sporting action and a broad range of entertainment programming under one subscription.

At the higher end of the portfolio, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium have been consolidated into DStv Ultimate, priced at US$37 per month.

Positioned as the platform's most comprehensive all-in-one package, DStv Ultimate combines the entire DStv Sports offering with additional premium sporting events and competitions, including Formula 1, MotoGP, ATP Tennis and PGA Golf majors. Subscribers will also have access to flagship M-Net entertainment productions.

The restructuring is expected to give customers greater flexibility in choosing packages that correspond with their entertainment interests, particularly those who prioritize live sports or a combination of sports and premium television programming.

Beyond the changes to subscription packages, the integration of MultiChoice into CANAL+ is expected to create new opportunities for African content development and distribution.

Drawing on CANAL+'s international reach, established content partnerships and more than three decades of experience operating in African markets, MultiChoice is positioning itself to strengthen its entertainment portfolio and expand the reach of African productions.

Despite the expanded international partnership, the company says investment in locally produced content and authentic African storytelling will remain a central part of its strategy.

Across its various markets, MultiChoice continues to expand its original productions, bringing together locally relevant stories, regional entertainment and international programming.

For viewers in Liberia, the company says the coming months will bring an expanded selection of West African stories, popular Nollywood productions and flagship regional entertainment across its local channels.

Commenting on the development, Nomsa Philiso, Executive Vice President for Content at CANAL+ Africa, emphasized the importance of maintaining MultiChoice's longstanding relationship with African audiences while expanding opportunities for local creative industries.

"MultiChoice has built an extraordinary connection with African audiences and a deep understanding of the stories they love to watch," Philiso said.

She added that CANAL+ shares the company's commitment to African storytelling and is investing in the sector through increased production and opportunities for international distribution.

As part of efforts to make the revamped entertainment offering more accessible, DStv will also introduce a special hardware promotion in Liberia.

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The promotion will allow customers to purchase selected decoders and hardware bundles at discounted prices, reducing the initial cost of connecting to the platform and accessing its expanded content offering.

The initiative is expected to make it easier for new customers to join the DStv network while providing existing and prospective subscribers with more affordable opportunities to enjoy local and international entertainment.

The hardware promotion forms part of MultiChoice's broader commitment to improving customer value, expanding access to quality programming and strengthening its presence in the Liberian market.

Customers seeking information about the new subscription packages, migration arrangements, channel offerings and decoder promotions can visitwww.dstv.com or contact DStv's local customer support team.

For additional assistance, customers can call 0886 510 000 or 0777 510 753, or visit the local DStv office at Consolidated Group Incorporated, Monrovia, Liberia.

With the new packages now in effect, DStv is positioning the changes as more than a subscription rebranding exercise. They represent a broader effort to redefine the African pay-TV experience through expanded content, greater accessibility, stronger sports coverage and increased investment in African stories.