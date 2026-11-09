Liberia: Yeib-Manco CEO Calls for Renewed Commitment to Education, Cultural Values, Discipline

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank Management Company (YEIB-MANCO), Joseph Fatorma Sando, has challenged citizens of Lofa County, particularly those from Kolahun District, to make education a collective priority, warning that the future of their communities depends largely on how much they invest in the next generation.

Sando made the call during a graduation celebration at his private residence in Old Road, Sinkor, Monrovia, in honor of eight students he sponsored who successfully completed professional development programs at Gonet Academy under its 2026 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program.

The celebration marked a significant milestone in his educational scholarship initiative for young people from Kolahun and the wider Lofa community, demonstrating how individual investment in education can create opportunities for young Liberians to acquire practical skills beyond their university education.

The eight graduates, who are currently pursuing university studies at institutions including the African Methodist Episcopal University, United Methodist University, Cuttington University and the University of Liberia, completed specialized training in public relations, communication, human resource management, entrepreneurship and business management, and monitoring and evaluation.

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Addressing family members, guests and members of the Lofa community, Sando described education as an enduring legacy that parents and community leaders must prioritize, regardless of economic circumstances.

"If we, the kinsmen of Lofa, especially Kolahun, want to see real transformation, we must prioritize and invest deliberately in the educational sojourn of our future leaders. No amount of wealth is greater than an educated child," he declared.

He observed that Lofa County has produced generations of talented, resilient and enterprising individuals, but argued that unlocking the potential of its young population requires deliberate support from families, community leaders and successful citizens.

According to him, investing in the education of one young person goes beyond individual advancement; it creates opportunities that can benefit entire families and communities.

"Let us sacrifice our last resources to educate our children. When you educate one child of Kolahun, you educate a whole generation of leaders. That is the spirit of YEIB," Sando emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to God, Gonet Academy's administration and faculty, and the graduates for their dedication and commitment, describing the achievement of having eight sponsored students graduate simultaneously as a rare blessing and a reflection of his family's belief in education as an instrument of empowerment and generational development.

Beyond his appeal for greater investment in education, Sando used the occasion to highlight what he described as the gradual erosion of traditional values, cultural identity and moral discipline within Liberian society.

He cautioned that academic qualifications and professional accomplishments alone are insufficient to build responsible individuals and sustainable communities without strong moral foundations.

According to him, respect for elders, integrity, humility, hard work and communal responsibility are values that must remain central to the upbringing of young people.

"Education without discipline is empty. Culture without values is lost. We must bring back the discipline that our forefathers taught us. That is what keeps a family, a community and a nation together," he said.

He encouraged the graduates to remain humble, culturally grounded and committed to service, urging them to translate the knowledge and professional competencies acquired at Gonet Academy into practical contributions to their communities.

He further challenged parents across Lofa County and Liberia to ensure that the pursuit of formal education does not come at the expense of cultural identity, responsible conduct and respect for societal values.

The eight beneficiaries completed training in different professional disciplines designed to strengthen their communication, management, entrepreneurial and evaluation skills.

The graduates and their respective areas of study are: Korpo Sevelee - Public Relations and Media Strategy; Mohammed A. Kabbah - Effective Communication and Public Speaking; Prosper E. Flomo - Effective Communication and Public Speaking; Sarifena M. Soribah - Effective Communication and Public Speaking; Bendu M. Kamara - Human Resource Management; Famata J. Kanneh - Entrepreneurship and Business Management; M. Samuel Jallah - Entrepreneurship and Business Management, and Boakai A. Kamara - Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation.

Their completion of the programs represents an additional layer of professional preparation as they pursue academic qualifications at various universities in Liberia.

The ceremony attracted family members, friends, youth leaders, members of the Lofa community in Monrovia and representatives of Gonet Academy.

Among the distinguished guests was Dr. James Francis Davis, Senior International Consultant at the African Development Bank (AfDB), who congratulated the graduates and commended Sando for supporting young people through education and professional development.

Dr. Davis observed that initiatives of this nature complement broader efforts to empower young people and strengthen their capacity to participate in economic development.

He also encouraged other well-meaning Liberians to consider similar investments in education and skills development as practical ways of supporting the country's future workforce and entrepreneurs.

The graduation also highlighted the role of Gonet Academy in complementing university education through practical, career-oriented professional training.

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The institution provides certificate, diploma and professional development programs in areas including leadership, project management, human resource management, entrepreneurship, procurement, financial management, public relations, monitoring and evaluation, and other workplace-related disciplines.

Through its Continuous Professional Development programs, Gonet Academy seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace demands by equipping university students and young professionals with practical competencies for employment, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Its institutional motto, "Empowering the Generation Through Quality Education for the Redemption of Our Land from Poverty," reflects its emphasis on education, professional capacity development and youth empowerment.

The celebration concluded with prayers, the presentation of certificates, photographs and a family gathering, as the graduates and their supporters reflected on the significance of the achievement.

For Sando, however, the occasion carried a message extending beyond the eight graduates: that education must become a shared responsibility among parents, community leaders and citizens who have the means to support the next generation.

His appeal to the people of Kolahun and Lofa County was clear: investing in young people today is an investment in the leadership, enterprise and development of tomorrow.