Liberia: MoE Dedicates U.S.$273k School Annex

The Ministry of Education has dedicated a newly constructed annex at the Liberia School for the Blind and Inclusive Learning, marking another milestone in the Government of Liberia's efforts to improve educational infrastructure and expand access to inclusive education.

The facility was constructed under the government's approximately US$273,000 Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP), an initiative designed to strengthen infrastructure and improve service delivery across key sectors, including education.

The newly dedicated annex comprises three classrooms, a modern science laboratory, administrative offices, solar-powered electricity, water facilities, and improved sanitation services, providing an enhanced learning environment for students with and without disabilities.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Education Minister Dr. Jarso M. Jallah said the investment demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring that children, particularly those living with disabilities, have access to quality education and appropriate learning facilities.

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She emphasized that inclusive education remains a priority of the Ministry of Education, noting that improving access requires not only the construction of modern facilities but also investments in qualified teachers, appropriate learning materials, and assistive technologies.

Minister Jallah disclosed that the government was nearing completion of the procurement process for the renovation of additional facilities on the school's campus as part of ongoing efforts to improve the institution's overall learning environment.

She also revealed that student enrollment at the institution had increased from 60 to 115 since the government's intervention, describing the growth as an encouraging indication of expanding access to inclusive education.

According to her, the school accommodates both visually impaired learners and students without disabilities, reflecting the importance of creating an educational environment where children of different abilities can learn, interact, and develop together.

In another major announcement, the Education Minister disclosed that the ministry would provide 25 scholarships to graduating students of the institution to support their transition into higher education.

She further announced plans to introduce specialized training opportunities for teachers to strengthen their capacity to educate students with disabilities across Liberia's school system.

Jallah stressed that meaningful inclusive education must extend beyond infrastructure development to include the professional development of educators and the provision of specialized instructional resources.

She therefore appealed to development partners and other stakeholders to support the institution in addressing its remaining needs, particularly the provision of learning materials and assistive devices required by visually impaired students.

Earlier, Principal of the Liberia School for the Blind and Inclusive Learning, Jackson Suah, described the dedication of the new annex as a historic milestone in the institution's development and its continued commitment to providing quality education.

He said the additional classrooms and modern science laboratory would significantly strengthen the school's capacity to deliver secondary education, particularly by providing students with opportunities to engage in practical scientific learning and experimentation.

Suah emphasized that the facility represents more than a physical infrastructure investment, describing it as a symbol of hope, opportunity, empowerment, and educational progress for learners with and without disabilities.

In recognition of the institution's 50 years of service, the principal proposed that the newly constructed facility be named the Golden Jubilee Annex, ahead of the school's anniversary celebration scheduled for February 26, 2027.

The proposed name, he explained, would recognize the institution's longstanding contribution to education and its service to generations of visually impaired students and other learners.

While welcoming the government's intervention, Suah outlined additional requirements necessary to strengthen the school's operations and improve the welfare of students and educators.

Among the outstanding needs he identified were the construction of a health post, provision of a school bus, continuous professional development for teachers and administrators, and improved incentives for educators working in specialized learning institutions.

He explained that teaching at the institution comes with additional responsibilities, as educators often devote considerable time and attention to students beyond regular classroom hours to address their individual learning needs.

Suah assured the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders that the school administration would take appropriate measures to maintain and protect the newly constructed facility to ensure that future generations of students benefit from the investment.

Meanwhile, the Montserrado County Education Officer described the new facility as a significant advancement in Liberia's efforts to promote equal educational opportunities for children living with disabilities.

The official encouraged students to remain determined and ambitious, emphasizing that disabilities should not prevent them from pursuing their dreams or making meaningful contributions to society.

The students were urged to recognize their abilities, talents, and intellectual potential and to remain committed to their education as they prepare to become productive members of society.

The message reinforced the importance of inclusive education in ensuring that children, regardless of their physical abilities, are given opportunities to develop their potential and participate fully in national development.

Providing an overview of the project, Charles Jarrat, Head of the Education Development Unit at the Ministry of Education, explained that the Public Sector Investment Project was launched by the government in 2025 to improve infrastructure and service delivery across several priority sectors.

He disclosed that the education component was designed around four major interventions: school infrastructure improvement, digital transformation, monitoring and supervision, and school feeding.

Under the infrastructure development component, the ministry prioritized the expansion of three junior secondary schools into senior secondary institutions in Bong, Lofa, and Montserrado counties.

According to Jarrat, the projects in Bong and Lofa counties had already been completed, making the Liberia School for the Blind and Inclusive Learning the final facility under that particular infrastructure intervention.

He explained that the expansion initiative was intended to improve access to secondary education by strengthening existing school facilities and creating better learning environments for students.

On digital transformation, Jarrat disclosed that the ministry had engaged a firm to develop an online and offline learning platform for students in Grades One through Three.

The initiative also includes training teachers to effectively use the platform as part of efforts to strengthen teaching and learning through technology.

He further revealed that the ministry had conducted school mapping exercises in five of Liberia's 16 educational districts to improve education monitoring, supervision, and planning.

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The school mapping exercise is expected to provide relevant information to support better oversight of educational institutions and strengthen the ministry's ability to identify gaps requiring intervention.

Regarding the school feeding component, Jarrat disclosed that the ministry had engaged a service provider to restore meal services to 146 schools that had been left without feeding support following the shutdown of the previous program.

He put the overall cost of the Public Sector Investment Project interventions discussed at approximately US$273,000.

The dedication of the Golden Jubilee Annex proposal comes at an important period in the institution's history as it approaches 50 years of providing educational opportunities to visually impaired students and other learners.

Beyond the additional classrooms and laboratory, the investment highlights the importance of creating learning environments where students with disabilities can access quality education, develop practical skills, and compete for opportunities in higher education.

The government's announcement of 25 scholarships, alongside plans for specialized teacher training and further campus renovations, also points to a broader approach to addressing the educational needs of learners with disabilities.

However, the additional requirements identified by the school administration, including a health post, transportation, assistive devices, and improved teacher incentives, underscore the need for sustained investment and collaboration among government institutions, development partners, and other stakeholders.

As Liberia continues its efforts to improve educational access and quality, the intervention at the Liberia School for the Blind and Inclusive Learning represents an important contribution toward building an education system that provides opportunities for all children, regardless of their physical abilities.