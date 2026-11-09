Liberia: Weah Failed, Boakai Is Failing - Liberia's Economy Grows 5.1 Percent, but Poverty and the Jobs Crisis Persist

Introduction: Economic Growth Without Economic Relief

Liberia's economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2025, according to the World Bank's 7th Liberia Economic Update, released on November 3, 2026. Yet behind this encouraging economic statistic lies a troubling national reality: millions of Liberians continue to struggle with poverty, inadequate employment opportunities, food insecurity, and limited access to essential public services.

The report, titled Beyond Growth: Addressing Structural Constraints to Job-Rich Growth in Liberia, raises a fundamental question: What is the value of economic growth when ordinary citizens cannot feel its benefits?

President George Manneh Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration left office in January 2024 with serious unresolved economic and social challenges. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Unity Party (UP) administration inherited those problems and now faces growing pressure to demonstrate that its economic policies are improving living standards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The central issue is no longer whether Liberia's economy is growing. It is whether successive governments are translating economic growth into productive employment, affordable food, higher household incomes, and meaningful poverty reduction.

The Weah Administration: Unfulfilled Economic Expectations

Former President George Weah assumed office in 2018 promising to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians through his Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

His administration confronted significant external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rising global commodity prices. Nevertheless, persistent unemployment, widespread informal employment, weak infrastructure, and household economic hardship remained major concerns throughout his presidency.

The CDC's economic record must be assessed not only through macroeconomic indicators but also through its ability to create sustainable jobs, improve agricultural productivity, strengthen public institutions, and expand economic opportunities.

By the time Weah left office, Liberia had not achieved the broad-based economic transformation envisioned under the Pro-Poor Agenda.

The Boakai Administration: Growth Without Sufficient Jobs

President Boakai entered office in January 2024 promising economic recovery, improved governance, agricultural development, and job creation through his ARREST Agenda.

The World Bank now reports that Liberia's economy expanded by 5.1 percent in 2025, driven primarily by a 17 percent increase in mining output and 4.6 percent growth in services. Agriculture grew by only 2.6 percent.

These figures reveal an important structural weakness. Mining can contribute significantly to national output without generating sufficient employment opportunities across the wider population.

Meanwhile, the agricultural sector, which supports the livelihoods of many rural households, continues to face low productivity, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to financing and markets.

Economic growth alone cannot establish that the Boakai administration has delivered meaningful improvements in household welfare. The government must demonstrate how growth is translating into better jobs, stronger incomes, and reduced poverty.

Poverty Is Rising Despite Economic Growth

One of the most concerning findings reported from the World Bank's latest economic assessment is the increase in estimated extreme poverty from 34.6 percent in 2024 to 36.1 percent in 2025.

This means economic expansion has coincided with a worsening poverty indicator under the Boakai administration.

The government can point to stronger GDP growth, improved fiscal balances, and relative macroeconomic stability. Those developments matter. However, they cannot substitute for measurable improvements in household welfare.

The persistence of poverty across both the Weah and Boakai administrations raises serious questions about the effectiveness of their development priorities.

Liberia's Employment Crisis: Working Without Escaping Poverty

Liberia's employment problem extends beyond conventional unemployment. It includes underemployment, insecure livelihoods, low wages, and widespread informal work.

The latest economic assessment highlights that approximately 78 percent of workers depend on informal economic activities. Such employment frequently lacks stable earnings, social protection, and long-term security.

Although the World Bank's modeled unemployment indicator does not establish a recent nationwide increase in unemployment, the broader shortage of productive and adequately paid jobs remains severe.

Successive governments have promised youth empowerment and private-sector development, yet Liberia continues to struggle to generate enough decent jobs for its expanding workforce.

Food Insecurity: Economic Growth Cannot Feed Hungry Families

Food insecurity remains one of Liberia's most serious development challenges.

The World Food Programme estimates that approximately 21 percent of Liberians experience chronic food insecurity, while about 26 percent of children under five suffer from stunting.

The Food and Agriculture Organization also projected that approximately 506,000 people would face acute food insecurity during the June-August 2026 lean season, compared with an estimated 418,000 during October-December 2025. These figures represent seasonal estimates, not proof of a continuous nationwide increase.

Liberia's dependence on imported food, weak rural roads, inadequate agricultural investment, and limited employment opportunities continue to expose households to hunger and price shocks.

Both administrations must be examined for their progress in addressing these longstanding structural problems.

Mining Growth Is Not the Same as National Prosperity

Mining expanded by 17 percent in 2025, becoming a major driver of Liberia's economic growth.

However, mining is capital-intensive and does not automatically generate widespread employment or stronger domestic industries.

The World Bank identifies weak infrastructure, expensive production inputs, limited financing, and poor market connections as obstacles to broader economic participation.

The challenge for the Boakai administration is to ensure that mineral wealth generates stronger public revenue, local procurement, infrastructure investment, and employment opportunities.

The same questions applied to the Weah administration: How much of Liberia's natural-resource wealth actually improved the lives of ordinary Liberians?

State-Owned Enterprises: Accountability Remains Essential

The World Bank also identifies weaknesses in the oversight, transparency, financial reporting, and performance of state-owned enterprises.

Poorly managed public enterprises can create financial risks for the government while undermining essential service delivery.

The report recommends stronger monitoring, clearer accountability, and improved financial disclosure.

These recommendations should be treated as governance priorities rather than routine administrative suggestions. Both the CDC and UP records deserve scrutiny regarding appointments, financial accountability, institutional performance, and the use of public resources.

Macroeconomic Progress Must Be Recognized, but It Is Not Enough

The World Bank reports that Liberia's fiscal deficit narrowed from 2.5 percent of GDP in 2024 to 2.1 percent in 2025, while public debt declined from 56.4 percent to 55.1 percent of GDP.

These improvements deserve recognition. Nevertheless, foreign-exchange reserves covering only approximately 1.6 months of imports indicate continued economic vulnerability.

Fiscal stability is important, but it must accompany productive investment, employment creation, and improved public services.

A government cannot measure national development exclusively through fiscal statistics while ignoring household economic conditions.

The UP and CDC Must Both Answer for Their Economic Records

The CDC governed Liberia from 2018 to January 2024. The UP has governed since January 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both administrations have faced difficult economic circumstances, including global shocks and longstanding structural weaknesses. Those circumstances deserve acknowledgment, but they do not eliminate governmental responsibility.

The relevant questions are straightforward: Have their policies created enough productive jobs? Have they substantially reduced poverty? Have they strengthened food security? Have they improved the economic prospects of young Liberians?

The available evidence demonstrates that these challenges remain unresolved. Whether individual policies succeeded or failed requires examination of measurable outcomes, not partisan declarations.

Neither administration should use the shortcomings of the other to avoid accountability for its own performance.

Liberians Need Prosperity, Not Just Economic Statistics

Liberia's 5.1 percent economic growth is encouraging, but it is not sufficient evidence of broad-based economic development.

The country's development challenge is evident in persistent poverty, widespread insecure employment, chronic food insecurity, and inadequate opportunities for young people.

The Weah administration left many of these challenges unresolved. The Boakai administration now has the responsibility to demonstrate that its economic reforms can produce measurable improvements rather than merely stronger national statistics.

Liberians deserve an economy in which farmers can earn sustainable incomes, young people can secure decent employment, businesses can expand, and families can afford basic necessities.

Economic growth should not be celebrated as national prosperity while poverty and insecure livelihoods remain widespread.

The ultimate measure of any Liberian administration must be the living conditions of its people--not the number of economic reports it celebrates, the promises it announces, or the political explanations it offers.

Liberia needs economic growth that creates jobs, reduces poverty, and puts food on the tables of ordinary citizens. Anything less leaves the country's fundamental development challenge unanswered.