Liberia: UL President Calls for Emergency Phd Program

9 November 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

-Seeks Government Support to Address Shortage of Qualified Lecturers

University of Liberia (UL) President Dr. Layli Maparyan has called on the government to establish a national emergency program to increase the number of Liberians holding doctoral degrees and address the shortage of qualified university lecturers.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of newly elected officers of the UL Adjunct Faculty Association, Dr. Maparyan urged the government to provide scholarships and financial assistance to lecturers, master's degree holders, and promising graduates to pursue doctoral studies, particularly abroad.

She stressed that the initiative should be treated as a national development priority and implemented within five to 10 years.

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According to her, many lecturers across Liberia already hold master's degrees and are academically prepared to pursue PhDs but lack the financial resources.

Dr. Maparyan emphasized that increasing the number of doctoral degree holders would strengthen teaching, research, and the overall quality of higher education.

She also called for greater investment in local research, encouraging Liberian scholars to produce knowledge reflecting the country's history, culture, and experiences while contributing to global academic discussions.

The UL president maintained that developing a highly qualified academic workforce is essential to strengthening Liberia's universities and preparing future generations for national development.

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