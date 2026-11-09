Uganda: Drivers Federation Demands Answers After Killing of Two Ugandans in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan — The Alliance of Heavy Truck Drivers Federation has demanded answers from the South Sudanese government following the killing of two Ugandan truck drivers in an alleged ambush by unidentified gunmen in Eastern Equatoria State.

The two Ugandans were reportedly shot dead on Friday, about 60 kilometres from Uganda's Ngomoromo border point, while transporting sugar to Kapoeta Town.

Uganda Radio Network (URN) has established the identity of one of the deceased as Jamil Kawooya, who was driving a truck with registration number UAT 422U, loaded with sugar. The second victim, Kawooya's turn man, has been identified only as Rashid.

Isaac Katabazi, Chairperson of the Alliance of Heavy Truck Drivers Federation, told URN on Sunday that the two were attacked while transporting sugar to Kapoeta Town in Eastern Equatoria State, east of Juba city.

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Katabazi said Kawooya had two trucks transporting sugar to Kapoeta on the day of the attack, but one broke down along the way. The deceased reportedly managed to deliver the sugar consignment using the other truck before returning to collect the second consignment.

However, he was ambushed shortly after setting off on the return journey.

Katabazi said the bodies of the deceased were still in Kapoeta Town, adding that the federation was demanding their release to allow their families to accord them a proper burial in Uganda.

The federation is also seeking compensation from the South Sudanese government for the lives lost, citing growing security risks along major highways.

Katabazi further said non-tariff barriers in South Sudan were complicating cargo transportation for foreign drivers, who, according to him, encounter up to nine roadblocks daily while travelling to Juba and other parts of the country.

He appealed to the South Sudanese government to honour its commitments to provide security for foreign truck drivers operating within its borders.

Ugandan and South Sudanese authorities held a bilateral meeting in Gulu City in July this year, during which the two countries discussed security, trade, economic cooperation and migration. Key among the resolutions from the meeting was the provision of security along the major highways.

The meeting followed a series of cross-border security incidents affecting the two countries, particularly in Uganda's northern districts of Lamwo, Koboko, Yumbe and Moyo.

However, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, spokesperson for the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), told URN in an interview on Sunday that he was unaware of the incident.

Gen. Ruai said security matters in Kapoeta fell under the responsibility of the Eastern Equatoria State government.

"I am not even aware that a truck driver was shot dead in Kapoeta because there is a different level of government altogether. For you to understand well, you have to get in touch with the government of Eastern Equatoria State," Gen. Ruai said.

He added that he could not establish which group was responsible for the killings, noting that several armed groups operate in different parts of Eastern Equatoria State.

"I even don't know the person you are talking about is shot dead by which group because there are a lot of groups operating in different parts of Eastern Equatoria State," he said.

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Gen. Ruai, however, assured that the security of travellers entering and leaving South Sudan remained the responsibility of the state, adding that any security gaps should be addressed through timely information-sharing.

The Friday attack comes about three months after unidentified gunmen reportedly abducted six Ugandan truck drivers in Bor Town, Jonglei State, in August this year.

The drivers were reportedly abducted from Mina Fish Port and Lew Dier docking site in Bor Town.

The latest killings add to growing concerns over the safety of foreign truck drivers operating in South Sudan, where repeated attacks and abductions have heightened fears among transporters. The drivers' federation is now calling for urgent security interventions to protect truckers and ensure the safe movement of cargo across the country.