Namibia: Communal Farmer Proves Farming Can Thrive Without Irrigation

Ongwediva — A communal farmer from Ongaka village in Omuthiya constituency, Oshikoto region, is showing that agriculture can thrive without irrigation through diversified farming practices and effective use of seasonal rainfall.

Joram Tulimuwo Shiinda, a former geologist who left his career more than a year ago to concentrate on agriculture, has transformed his modest field into a diversified food production enterprise that sustains his family and contributes to local food production.

Unlike many communal farmers who concentrate on traditional crops such as mahangu, sorghum, beans and bambara nuts, Shiinda has expanded his production to include a variety of crops and low maintenance small livestock.

Shiinda's field produces white short sorghum, white and yellow maize, indigenous red corn, orange, red and white sweet potatoes, sunflowers, groundnuts, pumpkins,

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cherry tomatoes, hibiscus, cashew nut trees, custard apples, granadilla and papayas.

He also keeps goats, pigs, free range chickens and rabbits as part of his integrated farming enterprise.

Despite operating without irrigation infrastructure, Shiinda has managed to maintain production by relying on seasonal rainfall and adopting farming techniques that help conserve soil moisture.

One of his methods involves using high raised beds, where crop leaves cover the soil between rows to suppress weeds to retain soil nutrients, retain moisture and support crop growth.

"Learning from indigenous knowledge is one of the most valuable approaches for building climate-resilient farming practices - from selecting indigenous seed varieties and planting at exact window periods, to land preparation, choosing appropriate soil types and applying various techniques," he said.

Water remains one of his biggest challenges, as the farm depends entirely on rainfall, which has been inconsistent over the last three years.

"We do not have water for irrigation, but we try to do the most with rain-fed farming," Shiinda explained.

Shiinda said that the unpredictable rainfall has encouraged him to focus on crops that can withstand changing climatic conditions.

His agricultural journey has not been without setbacks. Attempts to grow potatoes failed because of pest infestations and unsuitable soil conditions, while wheat did not perform well due to excessive heat. He plans to experiment with wheat again during the winter season, since wheat tends to perform better in moderate climates.

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Fruit flies have also become a major concern, damaging some of his crops, such as sweet melons, watermelons, pumpkins and jam squash.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any remedy to fight against these fruit flies. The infestation is extreme this year," he said.

Despite these challenges, Shiinda harvested tons of pumpkins this year from a space of not more than 0.8 of a hectare which he generated a revenue of well above N$70 000.

"I believe that there are growing opportunities for local farmers to increase production, particularly following the Agronomic Board's decision to close borders on certain agricultural produce in specific seasons, which boosts our local farmers greatly," he said.

He maintained that he also sees potential in pig farming, describing pigs as fast-growing, relatively low-maintenance and highly profitable. He believes Namibia should work towards exporting pork instead of relying on imports from Europe and other places.

"Hard work and patience have been key. I wanted to prove that communal farming can achieve more than many believe. Even without irrigation systems, we can produce enough food if we use the land appropriately and take farming seriously," he emphasised.

Through diversification, indigenous knowledge and perseverance, Shiinda is demonstrating the potential of communal agriculture to strengthen household livelihoods, improve food security and build resilience against climate change.