Namibia: Hamatwi Clarifies School Hair Dispute

Okatope — Ohangwena regional director of education, Isak Hamatwi, has clarified that no learners were chased out of school at Mandume Ndemufayo Primary School.

Instead, learners were sent home after refusing to cut their hair, unlike others who complied with the school's rules.

He said every school has its own rules, which should apply equally to all learners without favouritism.

Hamatwi was responding to allegations that learners were chased out of school two weeks ago at Mandume Ndemufayo Primary School.

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It is alleged that some of the learners were seen roaming around cuca shops.

The school is situated in Okatope village in the Ohangwena region.

Hamatwi urged parents to cooperate with teachers to prevent conflicts at schools regarding learners' behaviour.

"If a teacher notices that a learner has been sent home, the parent is supposed to talk to the learner and find out the reason. The parent is not supposed to come to school and confront the principal without first finding out why the learner was sent home," he said.

He stated that school rules should also be respected by parents, as they are important in maintaining discipline.

"Unlike the rules at parents' homes or workplaces, school rules apply to everyone and not just selected individuals. It is, therefore, important that school rules are respected accordingly because they have been in place for many years," he stressed.

Hamatwi urged parents to educate their children at home about respecting teachers and listening to instructions at school.

"If a child listens to his or her parents at home, then that child is also capable of listening to teachers at school and adhering to the school's rules," he said. The director added that it was not good for parents to defend their children when they had done something wrong.

"Parents should come to school and discuss their children's behaviour with teachers. They should not just take one side without hearing the school's side," he advised.

Hamatwi emphasised that cooperation among parents, teachers and learners was very important. "School rules promote good behaviour among learners and motivate them to behave well and work hard to pass."

Meanwhile, a teacher at Mandume Ndemufayo who spoke to New Era on condition of anonymity, said learners had been instructed two weeks ago to cut their hair but had refused to do so. "On Monday, when they came to school, we sent them back home to cut their hair," the teacher said.

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The teacher said that the following day, some learners returned to school with their hair cut, while others continued to refuse.

The teacher added that the education inspector for their circuit was present on Monday to address the matter and explain the importance of learners adhering to school rules.

