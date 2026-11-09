Namibia: Teenager Drowns in Zambezi River

9 November 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Katima Mulilo — A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Zambezi River near the NamWater water point on Friday afternoon while swimming with other children.

The incident occurred at around 17h00 on 6 November 2026.

The deceased was identified as John Liyambela Mabakeñi, a Namibian national.

His body was retrieved on Saturday with assistance from a high-tech camera provided by the owners of Build It Bhamjee.

Zambezi Police regional commander, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo, confirmed the incident, saying the deceased's next of kin had been informed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with swimming in rivers, particularly among children.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

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