Namibia: Teenager Drowns in Zambezi River

Katima Mulilo — A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Zambezi River near the NamWater water point on Friday afternoon while swimming with other children.

The incident occurred at around 17h00 on 6 November 2026.

The deceased was identified as John Liyambela Mabakeñi, a Namibian national.

His body was retrieved on Saturday with assistance from a high-tech camera provided by the owners of Build It Bhamjee.

Zambezi Police regional commander, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo, confirmed the incident, saying the deceased's next of kin had been informed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with swimming in rivers, particularly among children.