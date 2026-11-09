Namibia: Families Send Loved Ones to Final Resting Place

Oshakati — Saturday was not an ordinary day in the north, as many residents were overcome with grief.

Families and friends gathered to lay to rest seven people who died in a horrific road accident in the early hours of Sunday last week.

The towns of Oshakati and Ongwediva were filled with the sound of police sirens as police vehicles escorted funeral processions and hearses carrying the deceased to their final resting places.

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The loss of seven lives in one accident left many people heartbroken, with mourners coming together to support the bereaved families during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Speaking at Oshakati Elcin Church, pastor Nehemia Sheefeni expressed condolences to the affected families, saying the tragedy had left many people with heavy hearts.

He reflected on the lives lost and the pain experienced by those who were left behind, urging families and friends to find strength during this difficult period.

Afrobeat artist Josef Kaulitangwa Simson, popularly known as Nally, was among the seven people who died in the head-on collision.

His death brought together several local artists, including Gazza, who joined friends, fans and family members to pay their respects at the memorial service and funeral.

Gazza also broke his silence on the ongoing negativity towards him during a performance in Windhoek on Saturday night, expressing his grief and saying that he, too, had lost a brother, Nally.

"Your talent can be a blessing and curse at the same time, 'lungus', and jealousy is within Namibians. I loved my bro too, I am in pain too, but you know what, we say less and let the music speak," he said while on stage.

Oiva Auala, speaking on behalf of the family as a cousin of Paulus Taapopi Nuuyoma, known as Bizza, as well as his friends, who are brothers Dino and Thomas Shinanga, said their loss was difficult to accept.

"Bizza was not only a family member but also a friend to many of us. He was someone who had built meaningful relationships with people around him. His passing has left a painful gap in our lives, and it is difficult to accept that we will no longer share those moments with him," he said.

He describes Dino as a wonderful guy with a sense of humour, funny, playful and good-hearted, while Manicky was remembered as respectful man.

He said Manicky was a man with a unique style, and he had confidence in what ever he did.

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Auala extended condolences to the families of all those who died, saying the tragedy had affected not only their immediate families but also friends, colleagues and neighbours who shared special bonds with them.

The seven died following a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Amarok and Nally's Toyota Fortuner on the Okahao-Oshakati road at around 04h00.

Oshikuku fire

Meanwhile, the death toll from a house fire at Ondolaye-Yakalongo location in Oshikuku, Omusati region, has risen to four, including twins.

Initially, two people died from the fire, but the number later increased to four.

Two other survivors are receiving medical attention in the hospital. Commissioner Basson said the house was completely gutted by the fire.

A suspected electrical short circuit is believed to have caused the fire, although the exact cause has not been confirmed.

The incident has left another family and community mourning the loss of their loved ones, adding to the sadness experienced in the region. -

