Africa: World Leaders Gather for COP31 in Türkiye

Antakya, Turkiye — The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is scheduled to open today in Antalya, Türkiye, with world leaders and climate negotiators under pressure to translate international commitments into concrete action to address rising temperatures and worsening climate impacts.

The November 9-20 conference will bring together governments, scientists, businesses and civil society organisations to deliberate on emissions reduction, climate financing, adaptation and the transition to cleaner energy.

A major focus will be the implementation of the Paris Agreement, particularly efforts to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels while pursuing measures to restrict the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Discussions are also expected to address climate finance for developing countries, adaptation measures, support for communities exposed to climate risks and the acceleration of the global transition to cleaner energy systems.

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The Jospong Group of Companies is participating in the conference, showcasing its sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions at the Green Zone, Stand SZ-35.

Its exhibition will focus on material recovery plants, waste transfer stations, landfill site re-engineering and other solutions aimed at improving waste management and promoting resource recovery.

The Group has also provided US$50,000 to support Ghana's preparations and participation in the conference, reinforcing private-sector involvement in the country's climate action efforts.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is advocating increased climate financing to help vulnerable countries in the sub-region address climate-related losses and strengthen their resilience.

At a three-day regional workshop in Accra ahead of COP31, climate negotiators from ECOWAS member states called for stronger international support, improved access to adaptation finance and measures to ensure that financial commitments translate into resources for vulnerable communities.

COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a treaty adopted in 1992 to provide an international framework for addressing climate change.

The annual conferences bring together governments and other stakeholders to review progress, negotiate climate policies and strengthen international cooperation.

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One of the major outcomes of the process was the 2015 Paris Agreement, which established the global temperature goals of limiting warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursuing efforts to restrict it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, will serve as COP31 President, while Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, will lead the negotiations.

A World Leaders' Summit, bringing together Heads of State and Government, is scheduled for November 11 and 12.