Ghana: Ayayee Wins Division 1 Title At Stanbic-Asantehene Invitational

John Ayayee clinched the Division 1 title with 43 points, while George Akwaah-Sekyi took Division 2 on a countback at this year's Stanbic-Asantehene Invitational Tournament played at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi on Saturday.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, teed off, playing four holes with two other golfers.

In perfect weather, Ayayee, playing off a handicap index of 12, held his nerve over the full 18 holes.

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Ekow Nyarko was runner-up with 36 points, ahead of Daniel Ntim, who finished third with 35 points off a handicap of five. David Frank Yawson followed with 33 points off a handicap of 12.

Division 2 produced the day's tightest finish. Akwaah-Sekyi and Anthony Appiah tied on 39 points each, off a handicap of 24. The referee applied the back-nine countback rule, which put Akwaah-Sekyi ahead and left Appiah as runner-up.

Baffour Kwame Kusi I was third with 37 points off a handicap of 19, while Mark Kakraba-Ampeh was fourth with 36 points off a handicap of 18.

In the seniors' category, Dominic Derzu won with 32 points.

Speaking on the bank's partnership with the Manhyia Palace, the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, said community engagement went far beyond corporate social responsibility.

Prof. Bernard Kofi Baiden, Head of Operations at the golf course, acknowledged that golf remained male-dominated globally but stressed that efforts were underway to widen female involvement through dedicated packages and national programme representation.