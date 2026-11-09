Ghana: Police Arrest 57-Year-Old Man Over Viral Shoplifting Video

9 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie BIRIKORANG

A 57-year-old man suspected of engaging in a series of shoplifting activities across parts of southern Ghana has been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command following the circulation of a video capturing some of the alleged incidents on social media.

The suspect, identified as Nsiah Samuel, a self-acclaimed chief and minister of the gospel, was arrested on November 5, 2026, at Akrade in the Eastern Region.

A signed statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Eastern Regional Police Command and signed by Chief Inspector Bridget Opoku said the Somanya District Police Command effected the arrest through intelligence gathering and collaboration with the Borteyman Police in Accra.

It said the arrest followed the circulation of a video on TikTok and other social media platforms showing the suspect allegedly stealing from retail outlets.

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During interrogation, the suspect admitted stealing consumable items, electronics, clothing and other goods from shops in several locations, including Kibi, Suhum, Ashaiman, Accra Central, Koforidua, Tema, Akosombo and Adenta.

The statement indicated that the alleged activities extended to other locations in the southern part of the country.

It said the suspect had since been handed over to the Borteyman Police for further investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Command commended members of the public whose vigilance and sharing of information on social media contributed to the arrest.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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