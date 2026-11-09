Namibia: SDGs - How Is Namibia Faring Statistically

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) will in two weeks' time release statistics that speak to how Namibia is faring with regards to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs, in short, measure progress in improving people's lives and protecting the planet.

They are literally a set of 17 interconnected global goals adopted by United Nations Member States in September 2015 under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and provide a shared framework for addressing the world's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges by 2030. At their core, the SDGs seek to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality, improve people's quality of life, promote inclusive economic growth, protect the environment and build peaceful, just and accountable societies. Their central promise is to leave no one behind.

The 17 goals cover a broad range of development priorities and together, they recognise that sustainable development cannot be achieved by addressing economic growth, social wellbeing and environmental protection in isolation.

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Each of the 17 goals is supported by specific targets that describe the outcomes countries seek to achieve. A global indicator framework provides measurable indicators for assessing progress towards these targets. Governments are expected to then integrate the SDGs into national development plans, policies, budgets and programmes, adapting global ambitions to their national circumstances and priorities. Progress is monitored through official statistics, administrative records, surveys, censuses and other credible data sources.

The SDGs are interconnected. For example, improving access to quality education can contribute to reducing poverty, increasing employment opportunities, improving health outcomes and reducing inequality. Similarly, investments in renewable energy can support economic development while addressing climate change. This interconnected approach encourages governments to develop policies that generate multiple development benefits.

SDG Indicators cover issues such as poverty levels, unemployment, school attendance, maternal and child mortality, access to safe drinking water, electricity coverage, income inequality, greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, public safety and institutional accountability. Countries use these indicators to identify development gaps, assess progress over time, compare outcomes and determine where interventions and resources are most urgently needed.

Reliable, timely and disaggregated statistics are particularly important because national averages can conceal inequalities between regions, rural and urban communities, women and men, and different population groups. Good data helps governments identify who is being left behind and design interventions that respond to their actual needs.

The SDGs are universal, applying to developed and developing countries alike. However, they are not legally binding treaties. Rather, countries have made a political commitment to implement the 2030 Agenda and participate in follow-up and review processes. Governments are encouraged to report voluntarily through mechanisms such as Voluntary National Reviews presented at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Reporting promotes transparency, accountability, international cooperation and the sharing of successful development practices. It also enables countries to identify challenges, mobilise resources and strengthen policies. Although reporting is voluntary, credible reporting is an important demonstration of a country's commitment to evidence-based development and international cooperation.

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The NSA, as the statistical authority of the state, collects, produces, analyses and disseminates relevant statistics that help Namibia to monitor and measure its development program. This allows the nation to know where it is coming from and where it is going, statistically. Therefore, in about two weeks' time, such data will be available, and the NSA encourages every interested person and institution to get themselves a copy of that statistical framework once it is released. Remember, you do not need to make decisions without statistics, as the NSA has most of the statistics that you might be looking for. Such stats are available through all our online platforms, as well as physically from our offices countrywide. Let us make use of statistics for development.

*Iipumbu Sakaria is the Manager of Corporate Communication at the NSA.