Namibia: Old Mutual Namibia Brings Retirement Fund Statements to Whatsapp

Old Mutual Namibia's Corporate Segment has launched a digital service that lets Orion Namibia Pension and Provident Fund members access their Member Benefit Statements directly through the Old Mutual WhatsApp channel. This means members can now view their retirement information conveniently, whenever they need it.

Member Benefit Statements provide retirement fund members with a snapshot of their total retirement savings and other retirement fund benefits. By making these statements available on a platform used daily by many Namibians, Old Mutual is removing barriers to access and encouraging awareness on retirement planning.

Monique Christiaan, Old Mutual Namibia Corporate Segment General Manager, said the launch represents another important step in the organisation's digital transformation journey.

"Retirement planning should not be something members only think about once they are approaching retirement. It requires ongoing engagement and access to information throughout a member's working life. By making Member Benefit Statements available on WhatsApp, we are placing important retirement fund information directly into our members' hands, through a platform they already use every day," Christiaan added.

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Christiaan further stated that "This enhancement is about convenience, accessibility and empowerment. When members have easier access to their retirement information, they are better positioned to understand their benefits, monitor their progress and make informed decisions about their financial future. We are proud to continue investing in solutions that improve the overall member experience while supporting greater financial awareness and engagement."

The WhatsApp service forms part of a broader range of self-service capabilities available to Old Mutual customers, providing secure, convenient access to important information and services.

Old Mutual remains committed to leveraging technology to create simpler, more meaningful experiences for members while helping them stay connected to their long-term financial goals.