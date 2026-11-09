Namibia: Cran Invites Innovators to Compete in the N$150 000 Tech Challenge

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN has launched the second edition of the CRAN Tech Challenge, inviting innovators to submit technology-driven solutions that address real-world challenges and to accelerate Namibia's digital transformation. Applications are open from 06 November 2026 to 20 November 2026. Innovators are invited to seize this opportunity to showcase their ideas and compete for a share of N$150 000 in cash prizes.

The CRAN Tech Challenge serves as a springboard for innovators to showcase their creativity, demonstrate the impact of their solutions, and drive digital inclusion and economic development in Namibia.

Mufaro Nesongano, Executive: Communication and Consumer Relations at CRAN, emphasised the importance of supporting local talent: "Namibia's innovators have the creativity and expertise to develop impactful solutions. The CRAN Tech Challenge empowers them to share these innovations and play a vital role in shaping our digital future."

Following the application period, CRAN will select five finalists to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges. "This initiative exemplifies CRAN's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and to supporting solutions that promote inclusion and respond to community needs," added Nesongano.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The competition offers a prize pool of N$150 000, with N$70 000 for first place, N$50 000 for second place, and N$30 000 for third place.

Nesongano encouraged innovators to participate, stating that, "the CRAN Tech Challenge is an opportunity to bring your innovation to the forefront. We encourage innovators to take the challenge, share their solutions and show Namibia what they can achieve."

The second edition builds on the inaugural CRAN Tech Challenge, launched in 2025, as part of CRAN's ongoing efforts to foster innovation and digital inclusion in Namibia.

"Your innovation could help shape Namibia's future. Take the first step by entering the CRAN Tech Challenge," concluded Nesongano.