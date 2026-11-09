Namibia: Zambezi Residents Call for Meaningful Public Consultations

Residents of the Zambezi region have called on Parliament to strengthen public consultations, ensure that laws respond to challenges faced by communities and hold elected leaders accountable for promises made to citizens.

The concerns were raised during an engagement between the Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Sinimbo Muha, learners from Caprivi Senior Secondary School and community members in the Katima Mulilo Urban Constituency, as part of the ongoing National Council outreach programme.

Speaking during the engagement last week, Riaan Siyama, a community member, questioned the effectiveness of existing consultation processes, arguing that some laws and policies do not adequately address challenges experienced at the grassroots level.

Siyama cited gender-based violence, outdated legislation, school dropouts and substance abuse among young people as issues requiring more targeted consultations with affected communities.

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He stressed that traditional authorities, schools and other stakeholders should be engaged separately on sensitive matters to allow them to express their concerns freely.

"Our responsibility is to go and share what we have learned here. But we also want to share with you that your responsibility is also to go and echo our concerns," Siyama said.

Festus Sheehama, another community member, raised concerns about the lack of accountability, questioning how communities could hold leaders accountable when they fail to fulfil promises made during election campaigns.

"Whenever people come for campaigns to be voted, they have to promise before voting. At the end, when they've been elected and put in office, all those which were promised to the people are not done, and the leaders we voted for are nowhere to be seen," Sheehama said.

Another community member raised concerns about alleged violations of workers' rights by some employers in the region and questioned the effectiveness of mechanisms intended to address labour disputes.

Other issues raised included parental involvement in addressing teenage pregnancy and alcohol abuse, the participation of faith-based leaders in legislative processes, and the distinction between voting and non-voting members of Parliament.

The engagement forms part of the National Council's regional outreach programme, taking place in the Zambezi and Kavango East regions from 02 to 14 November 2026.

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The initiative aims to educate citizens about the legislative review and oversight functions of the National Council, promote understanding of the separation of powers among the three branches of government, and encourage public participation in democratic processes.

The outreach programme also provides an opportunity for communities to raise concerns directly with parliamentary leadership and contribute to discussions on governance and legislative matters affecting their daily lives.

* Sakeus Iikela is an Information Officer at the National Council.