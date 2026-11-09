Namibia: Ariamsvlei Residents Allege Unfair Recruitment Processes

Ariamsvlei — A group of concerned citizens at the border settlement last week, during a peaceful demonstration expressed deep disappointment over the alleged exclusion of local community members from being shortlisted for interviews of a cleaner position at the settlement's government office.

Spokesperson Collin Christiaan, in their petition, said only one out of 28 "local residents" were shortlisted for the said position whilst they observed many applicants not residing in the town turning up for interviews.

"The fact that the human resource officials, who handled the recruitment told us our people were disqualified for not completing their application forms correctly is a statement we will consult on with labour experts," he said.

Christiaan also informed New Era that there were four positions doing the job of cleaner previously on a voluntary base but was not considered for interviews. "Our suggestion based on this, was why the office could not only interview these persons and appoint one on an internal basis since they already have the experience to carry out the required duties," he probed.

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The spokesperson continued: "Although every Namibian has the right to seek employment at any place of choice in the country, we still feel our local residents should have been given fair consideration and an equal opportunity to compete for local job opportunities."

He also said previous incumbents for the post who came from outside just stayed on for a few months and then left for greener pastures or due to a lack of proper accommodation, whilst locals who are settled were overlooked every time. "We are thus hereby demanding that; the recruitment process should be suspended until such time we receive satisfactory responses to our questions on it, full transparency regarding the shortlisting process, valid reasons for excluding our local people from it and meaningful engagements with Ariamsvlei unemployed people prior to recruitment as well as explaining practices carried out during these processes," the petition reads.

Receiving the document, settlement Control Administrative Officer, Vennets Mulatehi, promised to take the residents' grievances up with the relevant higher authority and provide feedback accordingly.