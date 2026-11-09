Namibia: Sangwali Raises Concern Over Healthcare, Stalled Development Projects

Sangwali Health Centre in the Zambezi region is facing a mountain of challenges ranging from shortage of ambulances, inadequate medical facilities and deteriorating infrastructure, affecting its ability to provide healthcare services to surrounding communities.

Speaking during the engagement with the Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Sinimbo Muha last week, a nurse at Sangwali Health Centre revealed that the facility, which serves a population of approximately 5 633 people, has only one ambulance shared among nearly seven health facilities, resulting in delays in transporting patients requiring emergency medical attention.

The nurse explained that when the ambulance transports a patient to Katima Mulilo, other patients requiring emergency services are sometimes forced to wait between two and three hours for its return.

The health centre also faces a shortage of staff accommodation, consultation rooms and reliable electricity, while its ageing infrastructure requires urgent renovation. According to the nurse, the facility has only four consultation rooms despite the need to accommodate various healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, social workers and other specialists.

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She further revealed that the building's leaking roof poses challenges during the rainy season, sometimes leaving hospital beds and linen soaked.

The nurse appealed for additional ambulances, staff accommodation, a backup generator and an outreach vehicle to serve remote communities, particularly those where residents face the risk of encountering wild animals while travelling to seek medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Ngambela of the Sangwali Traditional Authority sub-khuta, Brendan Maloboka, submitted a range of development concerns to the National Council, including delays in declaring Sangwali a settlement, inadequate water supply, limited rural electrification and the lack of markets for agricultural produce.

Maloboka said a plan to declare Sangwali a settlement was first considered in 2008 and revisited in 2022, but little progress has been made.

He also highlighted persistent water shortages in communities such as Nywani, where residents reportedly travel long distances to access water.

Maloboka also raised concerns about the lack of markets for millet, sorghum, fruits and vegetables, as well as delays in the deployment of government tractors during the ploughing season.

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He further questioned the status of several unfinished government projects, including teachers' accommodation structures that have reportedly remained incomplete since 2010 and a veterinary clinic that has yet to become operational.

Other concerns he raised included disputes over traditional authority boundaries, the naming of constituencies, public transport fares, access to healthcare in remote villages and proposed development projects such as an open market and a border crossing to neighbouring Botswana.

Another community member questioned restrictions on human settlement in designated wildlife corridors, arguing that some families have lived in these areas for generations and have nowhere else to relocate.

"Who owns the land? Is it animals or people?" the resident asked, calling for a balance between wildlife conservation and the rights of communities to access land for settlement and other livelihood activities. The engagement forms part of the National Council's outreach programme to the Zambezi and Kavango East regions from 02 to 14 November 2026. The programme aims to strengthen public understanding of the National Council's legislative review and oversight functions while providing communities with a platform to raise development challenges requiring parliamentary attention.