Namibia: Katutura Residents Clear Skips in Mayoral Clean-Up Campaign

Residents of Katutura Central joined city officials on Saturday morning to clear waste from around skip containers near the Single Quarters.

They emptied the containers and learned how to use them properly.

The Mayoral Clean-up campaign was led by City of Windhoek councillor Werner-Meck Tjihuiko.

He stressed that a clean and healthy city depends on community participation.

One resident, Joseph Ndango, who took part, described the exercise as a success and said it helps promote a clean city.

"This is a good initiative by the City. I didn't know about it until this morning when I saw people in my area gathering to collect waste and empty the skip containers. I believe this will encourage a healthy living within the people of Windhoek. I applauded the City for this very great initiative," he said.

Residents were reminded that skip containers are meant for garden waste and building rubble only.

Household waste belongs in the green wheelie bins.

The clean-up campaign started a while ago, where residents are urged to clean up their surroundings.